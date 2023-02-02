Area Clergy Announce Support For Williams Graves’ Candidacy

NORFOLK

A group of more than 30 Hampton Roads-area pastors and ministers recently announced their support for the candidacy of Delegate Angelia Williams Graves in her race for the State Senate. Graves is running in the newly created District 21 that covers Norfolk.

Speaking on her behalf, former Norfolk School Board Chairman Rev. Kirk Houston, one of the endorsers, said, “Delegate Williams Graves has been on the forefront of so many fights, advocating for voters within the city and across the Commonwealth.”

He continued, “Angelia’s values are based in her upbringing, her faith, her family and her partnership with the greater Norfolk church community. The faith community in Norfolk can always count on Angelia to support our efforts, and the work we do in city neighborhoods. I’m honored to endorse Delegate Angelia Williams Graves for the Virginia Senate.”

Williams Graves has been elected into public service in Norfolk in various capacities since 2001. Most notably she was a Norfolk City Councilwoman for 10 years, serving as Vice-Mayor from 2014-2016, going on to be elected to the House of Delegates in 2021, where she currently serves. The Norfolk native is a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, Tidewater Community College, and Old Dominion University.

Williams Graves, daughter of the late Dr. I. Joseph Williams, welcomed the support of the faith community. “Having my father serve as a pastor and seeing first-hand the selfless service that he gave to his community, I am beyond grateful and humbled to have these individuals stand with me in my race for State Senate.

“This campaign embodies so much of what these men and women stand for: service to others, helping our neighbors and those in need, and ensuring that we help every Virginian live up to their God-given potential.”

The list of pastors endorsing Delegate Williams Graves’ campaign for State Senate include: Pastor Melvin O. Marriner, Bishop Kim Brown, Pastor Kirk T. Houston, Sr., Pastor Geoffrey V. Guns, Presiding Elder Kenneth Crowder, Father Harold Cobb, Pastor Glenn Porter, Pastor Hagins Conyers, Pastor William Marcus Small, Pastor Sheridan Nelson, Pastor Rosalind Hairston, Pastor Anthony Paige, Pastor Bobby Bowser, Pastor Calvin Durham, Pastor Joseph Lee, Pastor Steven Lewis, Pastor Sharon S. Riley, Pastor Sharon Hall, Pastor Veronica Thomas, Pastor Melvin Cotton, Pastor Pamela W. Castellanos, Pastor Cleveland Bates, Pastor Darwin Little, Pastor Brandon Praileau, Pastor William Davis, Pastor David McBride, Pastor Moses Asamoah, Jr., Pastor Keith Ivan Jones, Pastor William D. Tyree III, Pastor Edward Sivells, Rev. Timothy Giddens, Rev. Antipas Harris, Rev. Anthony Williams, and Rev. Linwood Sumler.