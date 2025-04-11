Connect with us

Black Business News

April Community News

The month of April 2025 brings a series of impactful events to the Hampton Roads area, including the Norfolk NAACP officer installation, a job loss recovery fair hosted by Celebrate Healthcare, the Pharaoh Phamily Foundation Scholarship Awards, and the HRCAP Community Builders Awards recognizing local leaders for their service.
April 14:  Norfolk NAACP To Install New Officers

NJG Newswire
NORFOLK
The Norfolk Branch NAACP will install its newly elected President and Officers on Monday, April 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. at the Huntersville Community Center. Rev. Dr. James Edwards III will officiate.

 

April 17:  “Empower Your Comeback” Resource Fair To  Aid Job Loss Recovery

NJG Newswire
HAMPTON
Celebrate Healthcare is hosting, “Empower Your Comeback: Job Loss Recovery and Resource Fair,” to support individuals experiencing job loss. This event will take place on  Thursday, April 17, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at  Virginia Peninsula Community College, located at  600 Butler Rd., Hampton, VA 23664.

 

April 26:  Pharaoh Phamily Foundation To Host 2025 Scholarship Awards Ceremony

NJG Newswire
CHESAPEAKE
The Pharaoh Phamily Phoundation recently announced its 2025 Scholarship Awards Ceremony, taking place on April 26th at 11 a.m. at Luce Secondo in Chesapeake, Virginia. This year marks the foundation’s 12th anniversary of providing educational scholarships, having awarded over $65,000 to deserving students in our community.

 

June 5:  HRCAP Program to Honor Local Leaders At 2025 Community Builders Awards

NJG Newswire
NEWPORT NEWS
The Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP) will host the 2025 Community Builders Awards (CBA) on Thursday, June 5, at 7 p.m., at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. The Community Builders Awards is HRCAP’s annual fundraiser, which recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to service and transforming lives within their communities through education, volunteerism, business, and outreach.

