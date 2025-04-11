Black Business News
April Community News
The month of April 2025 brings a series of impactful events to the Hampton Roads area, including the Norfolk NAACP officer installation, a job loss recovery fair hosted by Celebrate Healthcare, the Pharaoh Phamily Foundation Scholarship Awards, and the HRCAP Community Builders Awards recognizing local leaders for their service.
#NorfolkNAACP #JobLossRecovery #PharaohPhamilyFoundation #ScholarshipAwards #HRCAPCommunityBuilders #HamptonRoadsEvents #CommunityService #EmpowerYourComeback #LocalLeadership #Volunteerism #Philanthropy
April 14: Norfolk NAACP To Install New Officers
NJG Newswire
NORFOLK
The Norfolk Branch NAACP will install its newly elected President and Officers on Monday, April 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. at the Huntersville Community Center. Rev. Dr. James Edwards III will officiate.
April 17: “Empower Your Comeback” Resource Fair To Aid Job Loss Recovery
NJG Newswire
HAMPTON
Celebrate Healthcare is hosting, “Empower Your Comeback: Job Loss Recovery and Resource Fair,” to support individuals experiencing job loss. This event will take place on Thursday, April 17, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Virginia Peninsula Community College, located at 600 Butler Rd., Hampton, VA 23664.
April 26: Pharaoh Phamily Foundation To Host 2025 Scholarship Awards Ceremony
NJG Newswire
CHESAPEAKE
The Pharaoh Phamily Phoundation recently announced its 2025 Scholarship Awards Ceremony, taking place on April 26th at 11 a.m. at Luce Secondo in Chesapeake, Virginia. This year marks the foundation’s 12th anniversary of providing educational scholarships, having awarded over $65,000 to deserving students in our community.
June 5: HRCAP Program to Honor Local Leaders At 2025 Community Builders Awards
NJG Newswire
NEWPORT NEWS
The Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP) will host the 2025 Community Builders Awards (CBA) on Thursday, June 5, at 7 p.m., at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. The Community Builders Awards is HRCAP’s annual fundraiser, which recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to service and transforming lives within their communities through education, volunteerism, business, and outreach.
Trending
- Health7 days ago
Health: Spinal Surgeon Discusses How To Treat, Manage Back Pain
- National News1 week ago
Trump’s Order Would Restore “Removed” Statues
- Black Church1 week ago
Women’s History Month At Second Calvary Baptist Church
- Black Business News1 week ago
DEI Rollback Costs Target Billions In Dollars & Loyalty
- Black Business News7 days ago
2025 Hampton Roads Mayors’ Masked Ball
- Black History1 week ago
Part 3: “It Came To That”: Civil Rights Activists John Lewis And Thurgood Marshall
- Hampton Roads Community News1 week ago
NJGPOD S1E6: Dr. Eric Majette President of NAACP
- Black Community Opinions1 week ago
VB NAACP Addresses Denial of Del. Scott To Speak With Students