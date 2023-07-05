Anti-Violence Activist’s Son Killed

NJG Staff Report

NORFOLK

On Friday, July 1, loved ones, concerned citizens and police gathered at the spot where Ali Muhammad died two days earlier. Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot joined the family and offered his condolences and support.

Ali Muhammad was the son of Bilal Muhammad, one of Norfolk’s most well-known anti-gun violence advocates and community activists.

Bilal Muhammad says he won’t rest until justice is served. Chief Talbot said NPD has every intention of solving this case and putting handcuffs on the person responsible as soon as possible.

Ali K. Muhammed was shot to death on the evening of June 29, in the Ocean View area.

Around 10:35 p.m., the Norfolk Police Department received a report of a gunshot victim and dispatched officers to the 9600 block of 1st Bay Street, according to an NPD press release.

Upon arrival, officers found the 33-year-old Ali Muhammad suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Muhammed’s father, Bilal Muhammed, told 13News that he was on the phone with his son at the time of the shooting.

He said Ali was getting into his car to go to work at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital when someone pulled up, blocked him in and then approached him.

Over the phone, Bilal Muhammad said he heard someone confront Ali and then he heard his son shout at the person to “put down the gun.” Then he heard gunshots.

Muhammad said he immediately called police and then his family. He says Ali leaves behind young children.

NPD are still investigating the shooting. No motive has yet been detected.

“Know their names because he leaves behind three beautiful daughters that we will now have to raise,” said the senior Muhammad. “Now they will be raised without the father they should have had.”

Bilal Muhammad is the leader of Stop the Violence Team. It advocates for violence prevention and gun violence awareness in Hampton Roads. The group organizes seminars, rallies and workshops to help community members and local leaders prevent violence in their neighborhoods.

A spokesperson for Sentara confirmed Ali was an employee at Norfolk General Hospital.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Ali Muhammad’s family following the news of his death,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Sentara’s statement also said the company’s employee assistance program was being provided for any of Ali Muhammad’s colleagues who need support in the wake of his passing.

