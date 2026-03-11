Anti-Referendum Campaign Draws Outrage

By New Journal and Guide Staff

RICHMOND

Civil rights groups and Democratic leaders are sounding the alarm about a deceptive campaign targeting Black voters surrounding the upcoming Referendum vote on April 21.

While the campaign unfolded last weekend when it was disclosed that mailers were distributed urging Black voters to oppose Virginia’s April 21st referendum on redistricting, the smokescreen campaign appears to be spreading on Facebook this week.

Using familiar imagery of civil rights protests of the 1960s to make its appeal, the Mercury news source reported, one mailer text reads, “Our ancestors fought to represent us.” The piece then urges recipients to “Vote No and return your ballot immediately to ensure your voice is heard!” It includes a disclaimer stating it was “Paid for by Justice for Democracy.”

The NAACP Virginia State Conference and Democratic leaders who all support Voting Yes on the referendum wasted no time in condemning the effort to sway voters.

In a statement, the NAACP Virginia State Conference said it supports voting “yes” on the referendum, calling it critical to protecting the voting power of Black Virginians. The NAACP statement noted the referendum is tied to congressional redistricting, which it said could affect political representation ahead of the November midterm elections.

Rev. Dr. Cozy Bailey, president of the NAACP Virginia State Conference, said, “There are so many words I could use to describe this – devious, malicious – but obviously intended a misrepresentation first of all what this initiative is all about.”

Gaylene Kanoyton of the Hampton NAACP said supporters of the referendum believe the measure would help ensure fair representation.

“Everyone needs to understand the why, and the why is to level the playing field,” Kanoyton said. “We have to make sure we have a fair midterm election. We have to make sure the seats are there.”

Virginia’s new Attorney General Jay Jones weighed in early on the smokescreen campaign.

“I take very seriously the history that is being invoked in these mailers,” Jones said in a statement. “Reports indicate that a group opposing the redistricting referendum has sent materials to Black voters that misuse imagery from the Civil Rights Movement and even invoke Jim Crow while falsely suggesting the measure threatens Black representation.”

He added that voters deserve accurate information about the referendum and warned that invoking the sacrifices of civil rights activists while spreading misleading claims disrespects those who fought for voting rights.

“Virginians deserve honest information about the choices before them,” Jones said. “Invoking the pain and sacrifice of the civil rights movement while spreading misleading claims about this referendum disrespects the very people who fought to secure the right to vote and have their voices heard.”

This week, Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, Don Scott, said, “Make no mistake about what this referendum is. It is a direct response to what Donald Trump and Republicans have already done in states like Texas – redrawing congressional maps to give themselves more seats and avoid accountability from voters.

“They want to silence the voices of Virginians so Donald Trump can consolidate power. We are leveling the playing field and we are fighting back.

“Early voting is underway now. Election Day is April 21. Make your voice heard and vote YES.”

The NAACP disclosed the mailers were sent by what it described as a “MAGA-aligned political action committee.”

“We denounce the manipulative mailers sent by a MAGA-aligned political action committee aimed at deterring Black voters from supporting this referendum, which falsely compare this important measure to Jim Crow – a brutal system that stripped Black Americans of their voting rights.”

The Justice for Democracy political action committee appears to have been created March 3, according to the Mercury, and it lists former GOP Del. A.C. Cordoza of Hampton Roads as the chairman of the group.

Cordoza, who represented Hampton Roads, was the sole Black member of the House Republican caucus until losing his reelection bid in November after serving two terms.

In a statement quoted in the Mercury, Cordoza defended the mailer campaign and argued the referendum would weaken Black voting power.

“Richmond politicians have ripped apart majority minority districts in order to increase the number of white representatives from northern Virginia,”

He continued, “Dan Helmer, Don Beyer and others diluted African-American vote strength to increase their own power. Plain and simple, some things never change. They help themselves, my community gets left behind.”