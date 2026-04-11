Anthem Honoring Juneteenth Debuts In Portsmouth, June 19 – Will Be Sung In Norfolk, Too

PORTSMOUTH

“Juneteenth,” an anthem to its namesake, the national holiday also known as Freedom Day, will debut on the Green Street Stage during Portsmouth’s High Street Festival on Friday, June 19 at 4:30 p.m. as part of SAILVA 2026 Portsmouth.

Soloist Nailah Norman will preview the song’s debut from the deck of the tall ship Gazela during the Parade of Sail before docking in Portsmouth. “Juneteenth” will be reprised on the Norfolk Main Stage that evening following a rendition of the beloved “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Composer Mark L. Carman, a grammy-nominated music producer and pastor of Green Lakes Baptist Church in Portsmouth, said he is “truly honored to present ‘Juneteenth’ to the world right here in Hampton Roads, a place rich with history, resilience, and the enduring spirit of freedom.” He shared that writing the song required deep reflection on the meaning of that history, resilience and spirit “and the role music plays in honoring stories that must never be forgotten.”

At Carman’s request, the Norfolk State University Music Department was tasked with choosing a soloist. Norman said she is honored to have been chosen “to share her talent in celebration of Juneteenth, using music to connect, uplift and celebrate culture and community.”

The High Street Festival performance is part of an interpretive program charting the history of African-American emancipation and its challenges. Norman will open the program with “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and close the program with the live performance debut of “Juneteenth.”

The soloist will be accompanied on the Green Street Stage by vocal and instrumental ensembles comprised of Norfolk State University staff and fellow students under the direction of NSU Professor Frank T. Elliott. Elliott called the anthem “an extraordinary composition” and believes the song “will help others to better understand and appreciate the historical significance of Juneteenth and all that it represents.”

Carman added that he hopes the song “will serve as a musical bridge connecting communities, inspiring reflection, and celebrating the strength and dignity of those whose stories deserve to be heard.”

Carman said he believes the song “carries a weight and significance unlike anything I have written before. It’s not simply a composition. It’s a statement of remembrance, dignity, and hope; a musical reflection on history that invites the listeners to pause, reflect, and move forward together.”