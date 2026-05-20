Annual HRCAP Event Recognizes 8 Local Leaders In Hampton Roads – June 4

NEWPORT NEWS

The Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP) will host the 2026 Community Builders Awards (CBA) on Thursday, June 4, at 7 p.m., at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. The Community Builders Awards is HRCAP’s annual fundraiser, which recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to service and transforming lives within their communities through education, volunteerism, business, and outreach.

HRCAP announced during a private breakfast for 2026 CBA honorees, that this year’s event will feature actor, director, and producer Boris Kodjoe. Most recently seen on ABC’s Station 19, in where he also directed the final season, his television and film credits also include Soul Food, House of Cards, Love and Basketball, and Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion. As important, Boris and his wife, Nicole Ari Parker, support young people of color in education, sports, and entrepreneurship through the Kodjoe Family Foundation.

“This year’s Community Builders Awards will recognize another remarkable slate of leaders making meaningful contributions across our region,” said Edith White, President & CEO of HRCAP. “We are also thrilled to welcome another celebrity keynote whose values and advocacy efforts reflect our commitment to vibrant, thriving communities. We look forward to an inspiring evening and invite the community to celebrate these deserving honorees while supporting the continued success of HRCAP.”

The 2026 Community Builders Awards will recognize and celebrate eight community leaders across the Hampton Roads region who embody the theme – Purpose in Action. Using your gifts to uplift others and bridge the gap. This year’s honorees include:

Michael C. Creedon, Jr. , CEO, Dollar Tree, Inc.

, Dr. Deborah DiCroce , CEO, Hampton Roads Community Foundation

, Kassidy Nicole Freeman , Student, Nansemond River High School

, Bishop Michael Golden, Jr. , Pastor, Greater Emmanuel Temple COGIC

, Delegate Cliff Hayes, Jr. , Virginia House of Delegates 91st District

, Iris Lundy , MHL, BSN, RN, VP of Health Impact & Engagement, Sentara Health

, Dr. José Morey , CEO, Ad Astra Media, LLC

, Sonja Stills, Commissioner, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

The annual Community Builders Awards event provides funding that supports more than 20 programs across Hampton Roads, serving over 10,000 students, parents, and clients. Guests will enjoy a seated dinner, live entertainment, networking opportunities, a silent auction, and more. The year’s presenting event sponsors include HII – Newport News Shipbuilding, Riverside Health System, and WTKR News 3 as the lead media sponsor.

For sponsorship information or to purchase tickets for the 2025 Community Builders Awards, please visit hrcapcba.org, or contact Terry Brown at (757) 247-0379, ext. 324.

About Hampton Roads Community Action Program

The Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP) is a nonprofit community action agency that has been serving residents of southeastern Virginia for more than 50 years.

For more information, please visit www.hrcapinc.org.