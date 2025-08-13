By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

HAMPTON

Members of the Historical Foundation of Aberdeen Gardens will host their annual fish fry and vintage market fundraiser at the Aberdeen Gardens Museum on Aug. 16.

The annual event raises funds that support the museum and its scholarship fund.

This means you can not only watch Randy Temple of Temple Farms serve up a fresh full-course fish dinner that costs $20 or a fish sandwich and a drink that costs $12, you can also browse through unique handmade items that will be sold by local vendors. You can preview and buy the Aberdeen DVD, or sort through books. You can enjoy a cup of coffee. And you can stroll through the museum on Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is located at 55 N. Mary Peake Blvd., Hampton.

It is located in one of the original 158 all-brick homes in the Aberdeen Gardens neighborhood that was built by and for Blacks in 1935 during the Roosevelt administration’s New Deal Settlement. It contains furniture and decorations that were donated by its original owners, Ferdinand and Ethel Dupree.

A Black Howard University architect named Hillyard R. Robertson designed the neighborhood with Charles Duke, another Black architect. Black contractors and laborers constructed all of the homes in the 440-acre neighborhood that is a designated Virginia State Register of Historic Landmark. It is also listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Chances are you will not see any of the neighborhood’s famous residents such as former Secretary of Energy Hazel O’Leary, former NBA star Allen Iverson, 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist Francena McCrory, former professional football players, or the Ambassador to South Africa, Madagascar and Tobago; but you will probably see several familiar faces at the annual fish fry and vintage market.

To arrange a tour at a later date, schedule an appointment by phoning (757) 722-2345. You can also view the museum’s video at vacationchannels.com.