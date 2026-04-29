Ambassadors Luncheon Celebrates NATO

By Terrance Afer-Anderson

Special to the New Journal and Guide

Having last Friday been invited by Valerie Stallings, M.D., former director, Norfolk Department of Public Health, I attended a NATO Ambassadors Lunch: Celebrating NATO Member Nations and Partner Nations. The event was held at the Norfolk Yacht and Country Club and hosted by the World Affairs Council of Hampton Roads.

The ambassadors in attendance included Mr. Takehiro Shimada, Deputy Chief of Mission to the U.S., Japan; Madam Janna van Der Velde, Deputy Chief Mission to the U.S., The Netherlands; Her Excellency Anniken Huitfeldt, Ambassador of Norway to the U.S.; and Admiral Pierre Vandler, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation. The panel session was moderated by Dr. Richard Maass, ODU Associate Professor of Political Science. The luncheon was presided over by Susan S. Bore’, President of the local World Affairs Council.

At Dr. Stallings’ invitation, I had previously attended other Ambassador Luncheons, but in light of the current, tentative state of international affairs, much precipitated by the controversial actions and edicts of U.S. President Donald Trump, I was particularly anxious to join this gathering. It did indeed prove immensely insightful, a compelling window on how many NATO nations currently view the United States and its tragically flawed current leader, albeit with tempered, somewhat tepid commentary.

Still, there was no shortage of unabashed assessments. Yet, at the outset, before the proceedings began, Bore’ advised, for completely understandable concerns of political expediency, no quotes were to be directly attributed to the ambassadors present. With such a cushion, the speakers, while measured, spoke with great passion and conviction. To illustrate, the very title of this story was uttered by one of the panelists.

It is also worth noting that, while NATO itself reports, for the period January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2027, the U.S. is committed to providing the largest share of the alliance’s cost for its Civil Budget, Military Budget and NATO Security Investment, 14.9039%, an actual decrease from its March 7, 2024 to December 31, 2025 of 15.8813%, one of the ambassadors pointed out some rationalization for that disparity, “More U.S. cities are nuclear targets than those in Europe.”

Another ambassador made a rather profound observation many nations tend to too readily dismiss when it comes to peacefully settling international disputes; advising that the Cold War between the U.S. and then Soviet Union, which endured for 44 years from 1974 to 1991, was not won on the battlefield. The suggestion was that, today, the world might well be “too fragmented” for such diplomatic settlement of global hostilities. Indeed, the unprecedented resolution for such an epic, decades-long agitation was the dissolution of the Soviet Union, aka the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). It became the Russian Federation, its current president Vladimir Putin is serving his fifth term.

Russia was often referenced during the ambassadors’ luncheon. While there was no specific, protracted reference made to the curious and perplexing relationship Trump has had with Putin, a world leader even more volatile than himself, much concern was expressed about Russian actions and potentialities.

NATO’s defense against Russia is a primary interest, as well as potential member nations such as Ukraine. The ambassadors noted the alliance strongly encouraged Russia not to invade Ukraine, adding, “We cannot let Russia win this war.”

At a historic summit held in The Hague last year, the first ever conducted in the Netherlands, NATO not alone increased its GDP to 5%, 3.5% for military expenditures and 1.5% for security-related spending, the allies also reaffirmed their long support of Ukraine, incorporated into that spending goal. The organization has keen interest in cybersecurity and in 2024 developed the NATO Cyber Defense Pledge Conference. The ambassadors at the luncheon noted Russia, China and North Korea are the largest violators and pose the greatest threat to cybersecurity.

In addition to fielding questions from moderator Maass, the audience was invited to participate. It was great to see the larger share of those inquiries came from area students. Norfolk State, Old Dominion, Christopher Newport, William & Mary, and Virginia Wesleyan universities, and Tidewater Community College, as well as Booker T. Washington and First Colonial high schools, were well represented.

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Of urgent interest of course was the current war that the United States and Israel are waging against Iran. The ambassadors appeared in unison to quickly assess that the U.S. entry into the war was exclusively an American, a Trump, decision. They offered no further comment, beyond adding, “We cannot send our troops to the Middle East.”

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization was founded in Washington, D.C. on April 4, 1949. Twelve countries established the historic transatlantic alliance to prevent Soviet expansionism and to develop a strong allied defense following World War II. As of March 2024, there are 32 member nations.

The alliance of ambassadors attending the World Affairs Council luncheon still today support that mission, acknowledging, “NATO is the best way to protect ourselves.”

Terrance Afer-Anderson is a writer, actor, director and producer. He is also President/CEO, TerraVizion Entertainment Network.