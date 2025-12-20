Black Business News
Allen Iverson-backed Housing Gets Green Light From Newport News
Newport News City Council unanimously approved Iverson Landing, a 120-unit affordable housing development backed by NBA legend Allen Iverson, marking a major step toward expanding housing access for families in Hampton Roads.
#AllenIverson #AffordableHousing #NewportNews #HamptonRoads #CommunityDevelopment #HousingEquity #NJGNews #VirginiaHousing
By Rosaland Tyler
Associate Editor
New Journal and Guide
Newport News City Council members recently approved the Allen Iverson-backed affordable housing project located in the Denbigh community.
News reports show the project has encountered but also moved past roadblocks. Earlier this year, Newport News City Council members, for example, approved a rezoning request for the project. Later, council members in a 4 to 3 vote in late February voted against the development after neighbors raised concerns about traffic congestion near Fort Eustis.
City Council’s recent unanimous decision to greenlight the project comes after members rejected the proposal and sent it back to the Planning Commission so development team A4 Development Group could make adjustments and seek more community engagement.
“I grew up here in Newport News, the city that helped shape me into who I am today,” Iverson said. “Iverson Landing is an opportunity to create something positive for local families – a place where people can feel secure, build their futures and develop pride in where they live.”
Plans for the proposed housing project call for building 120 affordable apartments for families in Hampton Roads – something Iverson has advocated for in his local neighborhoods for several years. Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones has positioned projects like this as a critical part of his broader strategy to expand housing access throughout the city.
Project Developer Alvin Keels Jr. said, traffic concerns are being addressed by widening the road that leads to the road. A turn lane will also be created on Fort Eustis Boulevard.
“I want everyone to hear that we are committed to developing a very nice project,” Keels said. “If approved, we’re definitely going to hold up our end of the bargain, and we look forward to bringing something nice to Newport News.”
Iverson, a Hampton native, played 14 seasons in the National Basketball Association. He officially retired in October 2013.
“Allen and I are proud to see Iverson Landing move forward,” said Keels. “We appreciate the City of Newport News and City Council for working with our team and for continuing to prioritize housing. Our goal is simple: to build something that adds value to the community and provides quality housing for families who call Newport News home.”
