Civil
After Historic Third No Kings Day, Organizers Turn To Next Actions
After drawing an estimated 8 million participants nationwide, organizers of the No Kings Day protests are shifting focus toward sustained action, with a major May 1 mobilization aimed at economic and social justice.
#NoKingsDay #MayDay2026 #WorkersRights #SocialJustice #ProtestMovement #EconomicJustice #Grassroots #CivilRights #Activism #UnitedWeStand
TWIN CITIES, MN
An estimated 8 million people turned out March 28 for the third No Kings Day of Nonviolent Action across more than 3,300 events in all 50 states and every continent. Now, local and national organizers of the nation’s largest single-day nationwide protest are looking to turn this energy into action beyond March 28 with a day of action on May 1.
National organizers believe the rising cost of living will lead workers, students, and families to show up together on May 1 for a day of action to demand politicians put the rights and futures of Americans first. Additional actions will be announced throughout the spring.
Groups across the nation are encouraged to stay active by hosting or attending a local organizing meeting between now and April 12 to keep up the momentum.
During Saturday’s third No Kings Day, an estimated 95% of Americans lived within an hour of a No Kings protest. Further, nearly half of the events were held in traditionally “red” or battleground states, to include Texas (127 events), Florida (121 events), and Ohio (113 events).
Groups organizing the No Kings nonviolent protests across the country include ACLU, American Federation of Teachers, Common Defense, 50501, Human Rights Campaign, Indivisible, League of Conservation Voters, MoveOn, National Nurses United, Public Citizen, SEIU, United We Dream, among others.
For more information on organizing locally, go to www.nokings.org. A full list of partners can be seen at https://www.nokings.org/partners.
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