Actor Leon Headlines Wildcards Screening In Norfolk, May 16th

NORFOLK

Acclaimed actor and cultural icon Leon will headline a special one-night-only event in Norfolk on Saturday, May 16 at 7:00 PM at the Kaufman Theater at the Chrysler Museum of Art as part of Wildcards Live: The Screening Experience.

Presented by BLacklight Studios, the event brings the upcoming legal thriller Wildcards directly to audiences through an immersive screening and live conversation format designed to spark dialogue and connection.

Best known for iconic roles in The Five Heartbeats, Cool Runnings, The Temptations, and more recently seen in Amazon’s Emmy-nominated series Swarm and Showtime’s City on a Hill, Leon continues to be a powerful presence both on screen and behind the scenes.

In Wildcards, he stars as both lead actor and producer, guiding a story that confronts timely questions of justice, bias, and truth.

The Norfolk event will feature a Hollywood-style premiere screening of Wildcards, followed by a live, moderated conversation and audience Q&A with Leon, writer and director Wes Miller, and local community voices.

Wildcards unfolds inside a high-stakes jury deliberation, where competing perspectives collide and deeply held beliefs are challenged—until a surprise “wild card” witness shifts the course of the case. The film examines how personal experience, bias, and perception influence the pursuit of justice, delivering both gripping entertainment and a powerful social lens.

“There’s nothing like watching a film with an audience and then talking it through in real time,” said Leon. “This experience is about connection — hearing different perspectives and engaging in honest conversation around the issues the film raises.”

Norfolk has been selected as a pilot market for the national rollout of Wildcards Live, positioning the city at the forefront of a planned multi-city tour.

VIP ticket holders will have access to a red carpet arrival and exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities.

Advertisement

Tickets, available through Eventbrite, are limited and demand is expected to be high. Early purchase is strongly encouraged.