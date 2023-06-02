A. Phillip Randolph Institute, HR Chapter, Presents 8th Anniversary Scholarship Program At Sheraton

HAMPTON ROADS

The A. Phillip Randolph Institute, Hampton Roads Chapter hosted its 8th Anniversary Scholarship Dinner Program on Saturday, May 20 at the Waterside Sheraton. Five college students received APRI Scholarship awards and six APRI awards were presented to community members in various categories. NJG Publisher Brenda H. Andrews served as the Mistress of Ceremony.

Persons receiving scholarship awards were Ericka Miller, College of William & Mary; Cassidy Alston, Old Dominion University; Sean Nesbit, Norfolk State University; Jerri Manuel, William and Mary; and Diamond Britt, Norfolk State University.

The introduction and presentation of the scholarships was done by Aaron Dudley and Judy Brown.

The introduction of the APRI honorees and presentation of awards was done by Anthony Abisia, Audrey Collins, and Roderick Riddick. The honorees were Mr. Thomas M. Little, International Vice President, Longshoremen’s Association, who received the APRI Labor Leadership Award; Mr. Charles Spivey, APRI Labor and Community Service Award; Mr. Roger J. Giesinger, APRI Outstanding Community Service Award; Captain Janet Days, Commander Naval Station, Norfolk, Va., APRI Service in Excellence Award; and the APRI Honorary Honorees were State Senator Lionell Spruill and Former Congresswoman Elaine Luria,

The national A. Phillip Randolph Institute is the senior constituency group of the AFL-CIO labor union. It has more than 35 chapters nationwide, and in every major city, which assist their communities in voter registration, voter education, food drives, charity events, and maintaining good relations with community leaders to bridge the gap in the labor movement and civil, human and women’s rights movements. The Hampton Roads chapter is headed by President Anthony Abisia.

Other officers are 1st V-P Kim Brown; 2nd V-P Herbert Porter III; Treasurer Audrey R. Collns; Recording Secretary, Alvanda Cross, Sergeant At-Arms Rodrick Riddick; and Chaplain Charles Spivey.

Program participants included Andre Washington, National APRI Officer; Norfolk Councilwoman Andria McClellan who brought greetings from the host city; and Rev. Ercel Sharpe. Musical entertainment was provided by Saxophonist Charles Carter and Dee Polite and the Phenomenal Sounds Band.

