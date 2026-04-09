Entertainment
A Memorable Meeting with Stevie Wonder!
A Hampton Roads family’s Easter Sunday turned unforgettable when a chance encounter in California led to a heartfelt moment with music legend Stevie Wonder, creating a lifelong memory for a young fan.
#StevieWonder #BlackCulture #CelebrityMoments #MaryMary #GospelMusic #HamptonRoads #FeelGoodStory #BlackExcellence #EasterSunday #MusicLegend
Appeared first in the New Journal and Guide
San Fernando, CA
Hampton Roads native Nicole Webb and her 6 year-old son, Loyal Montrell, now living in North Hollywood, CA worshipped on Easter Sunday at California Worship Center in San Fernando, CA., Pastors Warryn Campbell and Erica Campbell of the gospel group Mary Mary.
After the service, while walking to the parking lot Nicky stopped and said to Loyal, “That’s Stevie Wonder, let’s go and meet him.” He was so nice and welcoming and asked Loyal a few questions, she said.
Then he gave Loyal a high 5 and hug and told Loyal he loved him. They took pictures with Stevie Wonder. Nicky and Loyal are the daughter and grandson of Angela Webb Gregory of Chesapeake.
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