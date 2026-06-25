A Festival Weekend In Norfolk

NORFOLK

Norfolk Festevents presented a combined weekend festival at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront that celebrated Juneteenth, the 50th Annual Norfolk Harborfest® and Sail250® Virginia. The Music, Food & Maritime Festival began on Juneteenth and continued through Sunday June 19-21, 2026, bringing thousands of people to the outdoor event. Headlining performances for this year included Patti LaBelle, Sister Sledge, Fitz and the Tantrums, and JJ Grey & Mofro.

On both land and sea, thrilling activities and live music took center stage, including the annual Parade of Sail featuring international tall ships, two of the largest fireworks shows on the East Coast, interactive family games and activities, military exhibits and demonstrations, artisan foods and beverages, and much more.

Walk In History NJG Panels

Twenty informational panels produced by the New Journal and Guide were displayed prominently on scaffolds to provide an overview of the origin of Juneteenth and Black history connected to Norfolk’s waterways from which many enslaved people escaped aboard docked merchant ships headed North. This was called the “maritime underground railroad”.

Juneteenth At Aspire Gallery

The Aspire Gallery off Church Street under the directorship of Joan Rhodes-Copeland greeted visitors on Juneteenth where Black art was on display to celebrate Black culture and history.