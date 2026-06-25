Black Arts and Culture
A Festival Weekend In Norfolk
Thousands gathered at Norfolk’s waterfront as Juneteenth celebrations merged with the 50th Annual Norfolk Harborfest® and Sail250® Virginia, featuring music, maritime history, fireworks, Black art, and educational exhibits highlighting the region’s rich cultural heritage.
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NORFOLK
Norfolk Festevents presented a combined weekend festival at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront that celebrated Juneteenth, the 50th Annual Norfolk Harborfest® and Sail250® Virginia. The Music, Food & Maritime Festival began on Juneteenth and continued through Sunday June 19-21, 2026, bringing thousands of people to the outdoor event. Headlining performances for this year included Patti LaBelle, Sister Sledge, Fitz and the Tantrums, and JJ Grey & Mofro.
On both land and sea, thrilling activities and live music took center stage, including the annual Parade of Sail featuring international tall ships, two of the largest fireworks shows on the East Coast, interactive family games and activities, military exhibits and demonstrations, artisan foods and beverages, and much more.
Walk In History NJG Panels
Twenty informational panels produced by the New Journal and Guide were displayed prominently on scaffolds to provide an overview of the origin of Juneteenth and Black history connected to Norfolk’s waterways from which many enslaved people escaped aboard docked merchant ships headed North. This was called the “maritime underground railroad”.
Juneteenth At Aspire Gallery
The Aspire Gallery off Church Street under the directorship of Joan Rhodes-Copeland greeted visitors on Juneteenth where Black art was on display to celebrate Black culture and history.
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- Print and Digital $65.00
- Classic Print $50.00
- E-Guide Original price was: $72.00.Current price is: $35.00.
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