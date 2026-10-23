A Civics Lesson From Congressman Bobby Scott

By Terrance Afer-Anderson

Part I

Thirteen years ago, I had the occasion to interview U.S. Congressman Robert “Bobby” Scott (3rd District, Virginia) on my show “HealthWatch.” He instantly impressed me as a man of great conviction and a resolute passion to serve not just the district he represents, but the entire state of Virginia and the nation. He has done so for 33 years, having served in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 3, 1993.

To say that he is immensely popular would be a gross understatement. As clear as his vision is in conducting congressional affairs, his electorate clearly sees him as a man of unquestionable integrity, legislative expertise and a heart for local, state and national communities.

I have briefly chatted with Congressman Scott on numerous occasions since our first meeting. Each instance proved a further affirmation of what I had initially observed, that he is a man of great depth, a splendid, effectual blend of humility and unabashed confidence, and an ever-attentive ear. In light of the vast array of disarming political actions and events dominating national and international affairs, I was anxious to share his perspective and am blessed he recently granted me another interview, on this occasion an even more compelling and insightful civics lesson.

We opened with discussion on some especially noteworthy topical issues, beginning with the search of the home of native Somalian, now U.S. citizen and Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar. “The president has been very specific,” the Congressman observed, “about using the criminal justice system to attack his political enemies.

Unlike most administrations, this president expects the Attorney General to do his bidding. In most administrations, there is a meticulous separation between the political White House and the Attorney General’s office. But he has made it clear, and the Attorney general has made it clear, that they are working in cahoots.”

The Congressman added, “According to published reports, this is part of an ongoing investigation. If it is an ongoing investigation, they ought to explain why it was necessary to violate criminal justice policy that you do not interfere with elections. There is no articulated rationale for doing this right before the election and (Omar) is clearly a political enemy. That violates all kinds of principals of fairness in the criminal justice system.”

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I wanted to shift gears a bit and get the Congressman’s thoughts on U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s controversial decision to stage the public execution, by firing squad no less, of Nidal Hassan, who killed 13 people on November 5, 2009 at Fort Hood, Texas. President Trump has since cancelled this wretched deed, but I introduced this inquiry referencing the botched execution of Christa Pike by lethal injection. Congressman Scott jumped right in.

“First of all, the botched executions shows how bizarre the death penalty is to begin with,” he said, adding, “But in this case, the idea of a public execution is particularly reprehensible because public killings like this, where you invite the public to watch…” He paused in reflection then continued, You go back to the lynchings.”

To emphasis the immoral aspect of public lynchings, often with elected officials in attendance, Mr. Scott noted, “The Sheriff’s offices were out there and all they were doing was crowd control. They weren’t trying to do any law enforcement.”

He continued. “Public executions send a message. In this case, I think there are even several Republicans pointing out that the message may backfire, because the terrorists may even use it as a recruiting tool, saying ‘This is what America does to us!’ and then we have to regroup and respond.”

The Congressman ended this discussion point with particularly strong commentary. “I don’t see any positive public policy rationale for having a public execution of a man in a wheelchair. We have the death penalty and there are prescribed ways of trying to execute people who have been properly convicted. A public execution is not one of them. It’s going back to a part of the history I don’t think anybody should be proud of.”

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It was time to move on to Trump’s apparent fondness for and allegiance to Vladimir Putin, most recently manifested in the highly controversial Russian diesel deal, with Russia distributing over 300,000 metric tons of diesel in the immediate future, followed by another 500,000 tons next month and eventually another 1+ million tons. Mr. Scott grinned broadly at mere mention of this absurd affair, then stepped into the breach as I referenced the strident bipartisan opposition to these immensely unpopular arrangements.

“The bipartisan opposition to the idea,” he said, “stems from the fact that, whatever he is doing, I have heard of no experts who have suggested that it will have any meaningful impact on the cost of diesel in the United States. That said, we do know it will in fact give Russia access to markets to sell the fuel that will give them a lot of money, they don’t have, that can be used in the war against Ukraine. It’s no secret that Russia is having a rough time in the war with Ukraine. They’re running out of money. They’re running out of personnel. Ukraine is holding its own in the war and resources are a problem area for Russia.

“This will help Russia by giving them massive resources to continue the war. He (Trump) is doing it, but I don’t see any positive outcome, unless he has taken sides with Russia over Ukraine.”

I was curious if the Congressman thought that Trump has pretty much consistently taken the side of Russia in its war with Ukraine. Mr. Scott didn’t hesitate in his reply.

“I think taking the side of Russia has been a problem all along. I think this might be just another example of it.”

Part II of this interview will appear in our November 10, 2026 print and electronic editions.