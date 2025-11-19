8th Annual Scholarship Gala In Chesapeake Is Sell-Out

By Dr. George Reed

Special to the Guide

CHESAPEAKE

Chesapeake’s premier Black-Tie Gala sold out for the third consecutive year, bringing together guests from Hampton Roads cities and as far away as Texas. The event, presented by the New Chesapeake Men For Progress & Education Foundation (NCMPEF), featured a VIP Reception for the foundation’s officers, major sponsors and donors, corporate and religious leaders, followed by dinner.

The program was masterfully moderated by Quentin E. Hicks, Director of High School Leadership and Support, Chesapeake Public Schools, and the invocation, grace, and benediction were provided by Pastor Andre Jefferson, Jr. New Mount Olive A.M.E. Church, Chesapeake, Va. Board Chairman of NCMPEF, Al Alexander, welcomed guests to the event.

Several awards were presented during the course of the evening at the Delta Hotel by Marriott in Chesapeake.

Dr. Winston M. Whitehurst, retired Assistant Superintendent, Chesapeake Public Schools, was awarded the Foundation’s first Trailblazer Award for serving as the first Black Assistant Superintendent in the Chesapeake Public Schools. Also, he was one of the first African-Americans to enroll at Old Dominion University, and one of the first teachers to integrate Norfolk Public Schools, teaching in underprivileged neighborhoods and advocating for quality education.

The Brown Eagle Award was presented to Towne Bank. This award recognizes individuals, corporations, and community organizations that serve as signature sponsors for the Foundation’s Annual Black Male Achievement and Scholarship Breakfast Program in April of each year, and its Annual Black-Tie Scholarship Gala in November each year.

Towne Bank was a signature sponsor of both 2025 events, and has been a sponsor for 12 consecutive years of the Foundation’s mission.

The writer of this article also shared that Towne Bank is a relationship and friendship driving local bank that focuses on human values. Its philanthropy is a testament to its commitments to community support and charitable contributions. Annually, the bank contributes to more than 200 non-profits and has donated more than $127,000,000 since 1999. Further, its volunteers have contributed more than 1,998 hours of volunteer work in the community.

The Foundation’s Community Service Award was presented to (Ret.) Commander, Durante A. Footman, who currently serves as Chairman, Men’s Fellowship Ministry, and Leaders for Future Leaders and Superstars, at First Baptist Church South Hill, Chesapeake.

Footman gave a heartbreaking and inspiration chronology of the problems, challenges, and obstacles he overcame in becoming a career officer in the military, and how it affected his life positively and his faith in God. His leadership in mentoring youth to reach their full potential has raised more than $25,000.00 in scholarships for FBCSH youth, as he also serves on the Sunday School Hospitality Team, Save Our sons and Veteran Committee.

Mr. Footman was appointed as a Chief Election Officer for Chesapeake in 2025, and he is a dynamic motivational speaker.

Also receiving the Foundation’s Community Service Award was Dr. Angela Reddix, an accomplished author, entrepreneur, and visionary leader. She is the founder and CEO of ARDX, a multi-million-dollar healthcare management and IT consulting firm dedicated to improving the lives of millions through health transformation initiatives.

She is also the founder of the Mustard Seed Place, a collaborative hub in Portsmouth, Va., dedicated to empowering women through mentorship, networking, and professional development. Recently, she established a one of its kind, Museum of Black Women Innovators to preserve, honor, and to amplify the extraordinary contributions of Black Women innovators across industries and generations.

Finally, the Foundation’s prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Retired Judge of the First Judicial District, Virginia, the Honorable Eileen A. Olds

Judge Olds’ career as an exemplary judge created several historical firsts in Virginia and possibly the nation. She was the first woman and first African-American woman judge in the First Judicial District in Virginia. In 2007, she was elected president of the American Judge Association (AJA) the largest association of judges in the United States as the first and only woman to serve in that position.

Following 24 years of service, she retired July 1, 2019, as the longest serving judge in Chesapeake. In October, 2021, the Chesapeake City Council voted unanimously to name the city’s court complex courtyard “The Eileen Olds Courtyard Park.”

Immediately after the awards presentations, the Foundation’s raffle provided five lucky winners with an 85” Samsung Smart TV; $500 and 250 cash prizes, and two one-night complimentary rooms at the Delta Hotel by Marriott.

Guests, including the 757 Sophisticated Steppers Dance Group, ended the evening dancing to music provided by the incomparable Doc Christian until 11 p.m.