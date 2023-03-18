$5 Million Lottery Winner In Chesapeake

Connect with us

CHESAPEAKE

Eunice Sample is a well-known retired Chesapeake, Va., teacher, and now she’s well-known as a millionaire five times over, thanks to the Virginia Lottery.

Sample purchased a ticket from the $173 Million Extravaganza game, according to the Virginia Lottery. She said she purchased the ticket at the 7-Eleven located at 907 Great Bridge Blvd. in Chesapeake.

Asked how she felt when she scratched her ticket and realized that she had won the game’s top prize of $5 million, she said she was “shocked.”

However, shock turned quickly into excitement and joy.

I’m excited, happy, shocked, stunned, but I feel great!” she said.

The lottery says there are three top prize tickets. The two other top prizes have yet to be claimed, making Sample the only top prize winner so far. Virginia Lottery scratch-offs range in price from $1.00 to $30, with jackpots ranging from $30 to $10 million!

