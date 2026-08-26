43rd Norfolk Jazz Fest Overcomes Storms; Brings Musical Vibe To Scope

By Randy Singleton

Community Affairs Correspondent

New Journal and Guide

NORFOLK–The 43rd Annual Norfolk Jazz Festival, relocated to the Scope arena due to inclement weather forecast for the weekend, featured a host of national jazz artists who delivered energetic and memorable performances for the thousands in attendance at this year’s event. The festival’s headliners were Jonathan Butler (Friday, August 21) and Gerald Albright (Saturday, August 22).

Festival host Jay Lang of WHOV.88.1 kept the audience up to date about weather, traffic and venue information and he captured the spirit of the event and maintained its upbeat and lively flow as he introduced the artists.

Friday’s opener Kim Scott entertained the audience with her flute and vocals. She was followed by the jazz trio of Paul Taylor, Regina Belle, and Michael Lington, collectively known as Sax to Soul. Jonathan Butler closed out the evening with his set which included South African songs, gospel, and contemporary jazz.

Saturday’s lineup featured flutist Ragan Whiteside, saxophonist Mindi Abair, jazz legends Spyro Gyro and popular saxophonist Gerald Albright. Saturday’s stormy weather deluged some areas of the Scope and led to a brief power outage during Mindi Abair’s performance. Abair’s professionalism led her and her band to continue playing during the outage until power was restored by a backup generator. Abair later quipped that her performance was so strong that it knocked out the power at the Scope, much to the delight of the audience.

Food vendors were stationed on the second floor of the Scope, while merchandise vendors were on the first floor. The New Journal and Guide was one of the sponsors of this year’s Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival.

PHOTO: Jonathan Butler

PHOTO: Ragan Whiteside

PHOTO: Syro Gyro

PHOTO: Gerald Albright