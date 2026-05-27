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Hampton Roads Community News

34th Umoja Festival In Portsmouth

Despite cloudy skies and light rain, thousands gathered at Portsmouth’s 34th annual Umoja Festival over Memorial Day weekend to celebrate culture, unity, music, food, and community heritage at Pavilion Park.
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By Randy Singleton
Community Affairs Correspondent
New Journal and Guide
PORTSMOUTH

The cloudy skies with intermittent rain drizzle on Memorial Day weekend did not slow down the celebratory momentum of Portsmouth’s 34th annual Umoja Festival at Pavilion Park.  Large crowds showed up over the three-day holiday weekend to enjoy the city’s salute to its culture, unity, diversity, and historical heritage.

Food trucks and arts & crafts vendors were on the grounds and a children’s village was set up for the kids. Festival-goers were entertained Friday and Saturday afternoon  with free performances by local musical artists, such as Rajazz, Brandon Roberts, Point of Vue, TFC Band, Revelation, Groove Crew Band and the Jukebox Band.

Saturday evening and Sunday the music continued with Sunday’s performances highlighting  gospel artist.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover thanked the New Journal and Guide for its coverage of this year’s Umoja Festival.

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