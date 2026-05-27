Hampton Roads Community News
34th Umoja Festival In Portsmouth
Despite cloudy skies and light rain, thousands gathered at Portsmouth’s 34th annual Umoja Festival over Memorial Day weekend to celebrate culture, unity, music, food, and community heritage at Pavilion Park.
#UmojaFestival #PortsmouthVA #BlackCulture #HamptonRoads #MemorialDayWeekend #CommunityUnity #AfricanAmericanCulture #LiveMusic #VirginiaEvents #NJGNews
By Randy Singleton
Community Affairs Correspondent
New Journal and Guide
PORTSMOUTH
The cloudy skies with intermittent rain drizzle on Memorial Day weekend did not slow down the celebratory momentum of Portsmouth’s 34th annual Umoja Festival at Pavilion Park. Large crowds showed up over the three-day holiday weekend to enjoy the city’s salute to its culture, unity, diversity, and historical heritage.
Food trucks and arts & crafts vendors were on the grounds and a children’s village was set up for the kids. Festival-goers were entertained Friday and Saturday afternoon with free performances by local musical artists, such as Rajazz, Brandon Roberts, Point of Vue, TFC Band, Revelation, Groove Crew Band and the Jukebox Band.
Saturday evening and Sunday the music continued with Sunday’s performances highlighting gospel artist.
Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover thanked the New Journal and Guide for its coverage of this year’s Umoja Festival.
SEE YOUR FUTURE AT NSU
Get Your Tickets Here!
Get NJG Exclusive Content
Unlock Full Access
- Print and Digital $65.00
- Classic Print $50.00
- E-Guide Original price was: $72.00.Current price is: $35.00.
Trending
- Black Business News1 week ago
Atlantic Union Bank Launches Small Businesses Partnership Grant Initiative
- Black Community Opinions1 week ago
U.S. Supreme Court Got Voting Turnout Facts Wrong; Democracy Pays The Price
- Black Community Opinions1 week ago
Annual HRCAP Event Recognizes 8 Local Leaders In Hampton Roads – June 4
- Black Business News1 week ago
Keisha Lance Bottoms is Democrats’ pick in high-stakes Georgia governor’s race
- Black Arts and Culture1 week ago
Ben Crump Channels Book Sales Into Millions For Black-Owned Bookstores
- Black Business News7 days ago
Bridge
- Black Community Opinions5 days ago
Digital Download: Truth in the Digital Age
- Black Business News4 days ago
HU Dean Remarks On Correspondents Dinner During Defense Program