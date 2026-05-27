34th Umoja Festival In Portsmouth

By Randy Singleton

Community Affairs Correspondent

New Journal and Guide

PORTSMOUTH

The cloudy skies with intermittent rain drizzle on Memorial Day weekend did not slow down the celebratory momentum of Portsmouth’s 34th annual Umoja Festival at Pavilion Park. Large crowds showed up over the three-day holiday weekend to enjoy the city’s salute to its culture, unity, diversity, and historical heritage.

Food trucks and arts & crafts vendors were on the grounds and a children’s village was set up for the kids. Festival-goers were entertained Friday and Saturday afternoon with free performances by local musical artists, such as Rajazz, Brandon Roberts, Point of Vue, TFC Band, Revelation, Groove Crew Band and the Jukebox Band.

Saturday evening and Sunday the music continued with Sunday’s performances highlighting gospel artist.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover thanked the New Journal and Guide for its coverage of this year’s Umoja Festival.