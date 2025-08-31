NJG Newswire

NEWPORT NEWS (FTPM)

For The People MOS, Inc., in partnership with the City of Newport News will host the 34th Annual Southeast Community Day Parade and Festival & Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Weekend Celebration on September 5-6, 2025. Featured entertainment will be the Hampton University Marching Force Band and their band director, Dr. Thomas Jones.

The Southeast Community Day Parade, founded by Andrew Shannon in 1991, is the largest parade in the city. This year’s theme is “Building A Stronger Community.” Investigative journalist, documentarian, activist and filmmaker, Keith A. Beauchamp will serve as Keynote Speaker and Parade Grand Marshal.

Beauchamp’s reporting and his 2005 documentary prompted the State of Mississippi to reopen the 1955 murder case of Emmett Till.

In January 2023, his long-term collaboration with Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley culminated in the feature film, “TILL.”

This year’s celebration will kick off with a Presidential Reception at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center Banquet Room on 2400 Wickham Avenue.

Beauchamp will then provide a film screening at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium. There will also be a book signing by local author Gisele Peake Russell during the Presidential Reception.

On Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, the Southeast Community Day Parade line-up 9 a.m. at the 3700 block of Chestnut Avenue near Booker T. Washington Middle School, The Parade begins at 10 a.m. Mark Rawlison, Media Professional, is the Parade Announcer. Bobby Dunston, “DJ Bobby D” is the Parade and Festival DJ.

Immediately following the Parade’s end at noon, the Southeast Community Day Festival will continue and Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Celebration starts at the Zion Baptist Church Grounds.

Sentara Community Care Mobile Health Unit RV will participate in the Parade and Festival and also provide health/wellness screenings.

Advertisement

The overall Southeast Community Day Parade and Festival event is free and open to the public, but tickets must be purchased in order to attend the Presidential Reception on Friday.

The parade will still proceed whether it rains, sleets or snows.

The 2025 Honorees are: