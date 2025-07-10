250th Countdown: Sen. Mamie Locke Is Va.’s Co-Chair

By Stacy M. Brown

Senior National Correspondent

Black Press USA

A sprawling coalition of activists plans to transform July 4 into a day of protest and civic action, as demonstrators in all 50 states rally against President Donald Trump’s second-term agenda. Billed as “Free America Weekend,” the effort is the latest in a string of large-scale demonstrations, following June’s “No Kings Day” protests that drew crowds nationwide to reject what organizers described as Trump’s push toward authoritarian rule.

The nationwide protests are part of the 50501 Movement – named for the goal of holding 50 protests in 50 states on the same day. The movement emerged in late 2024 through grassroots organizing and quickly gained momentum across social media platforms such as Instagram and Reddit.

Organizers say the Fourth of July is a fitting moment to highlight what they see as threats to American democracy, pointing to Trump’s executive orders targeting immigrants, efforts to dismantle federal agencies, and the broader influence of Project 2025, a conservative policy blueprint criticized for seeking to consolidate power in the executive branch.

“There is no real independence to celebrate under this administration,” the Women’s March declared in its call to action for July 4. “This is our chance to stand together and reclaim the meaning of freedom.”

More than 170 events are planned across the country, ranging from rallies at state capitals to block parties, dance protests, banner drops, and community art projects.

The Women’s March website encouraged participants to host neighborhood events and create spaces where people “who aren’t going to come to a protest can still dream about freedom with hot dogs and veggie burgers.”

Organizers said the combination of celebration and dissent reflects their conviction that resisting Trump’s policies and building community go hand in hand. In addition to “No Kings Day,” activists have staged numerous demonstrations over the past year condemning what they describe as systemic attacks on civil liberties and democratic norms.

Free America Weekend is intended to unify those efforts into a single, coordinated show of resistance.

