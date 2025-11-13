2025 Jazz Legacy Weekend Delivers Top Jazz, R&B

By Randy Singleton

Community Affairs Correspondent

New Journal and Guide

HAMPTON

The Jazz Legacy Foundation held its annual Jazz Legacy concert weekend at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton. This year’s concert weekend featured a variety of smooth jazz and R&B artists who energized and excited the audience each night, including Will Downing, Jonathan Butler, Maysa, and Morris Day & the Time, among others. One of the foundation’s goals is to raise funds for music education. Jazz Legacy Foundation leader Alvin Keels announced next year’s show will feature a night of blues artists as well as old school funk musicians.