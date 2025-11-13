Entertainment News in Virginia
2025 Jazz Legacy Weekend Delivers Top Jazz, R&B
The Jazz Legacy Foundation’s 2025 concert weekend brought unforgettable performances to the Hampton Roads Convention Center, featuring top jazz and R&B stars like Will Downing, Jonathan Butler, Maysa, and Morris Day & the Time. Beyond entertainment, the event continues its mission to fund music education and inspire future generations through the power of sound and culture.
#JazzLegacyWeekend #HamptonRoads #LiveJazz #RAndBMusic #MusicEducation #WillDowning #JonathanButler #Maysa #MorrisDayAndTheTime #VirginiaEvents
By Randy Singleton
Community Affairs Correspondent
New Journal and Guide
HAMPTON
The Jazz Legacy Foundation held its annual Jazz Legacy concert weekend at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton. This year’s concert weekend featured a variety of smooth jazz and R&B artists who energized and excited the audience each night, including Will Downing, Jonathan Butler, Maysa, and Morris Day & the Time, among others. One of the foundation’s goals is to raise funds for music education. Jazz Legacy Foundation leader Alvin Keels announced next year’s show will feature a night of blues artists as well as old school funk musicians.
Trending
- Virginia Political News4 days ago
Va. Speaker Don Scott Says New Democrat-Controlled House Plans To Listen To Voters
- Education1 week ago
TCC & Norfolk Partner On Healthcare Training Initiative
- Hampton Roads Community News6 days ago
Warner:“Why I Voted No”
- National News6 days ago
A Dire Need In Jamaica As Recovery Efforts Hindered
- National Commentary5 days ago
Nat’l NAACP CEO Chides GOP For ‘Weaponizing Poverty’
- Black History5 days ago
Norfolk 17 Honored During Norfolk NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner
- Political News in Virginia4 days ago
Digital Download: Speed Cameras In Construction Zones – A New Revenue Front?
- Civil5 days ago
NEA President: “Our Kids Can’t Learn If They’re Hungry!”
You must be logged in to post a comment.