2025 Hampton Roads Mayors’ Masked Ball

The 8th Annual UNCF Hampton Roads Mayors’ Masked Ball took place in Newport News, Virginia, on Saturday, March 22, at the Marriott Newport News. Dana Brown, Area Development Director, and Dianna Ruffin, Development Associate, led a team of Leadership Council and Committee members in raising funds in support of UNCF to help more students go to college.

Nearly 500 guests dressed in their finest Black-tie attire were in attendance, as Co-Emcees Sebrina Brown and Micah “Bam-Bamm” White directed the evening’s program. Local Mayors of Hampton Roads cities who serve annually as co-hosts for the event were highly visible, including Honorable Shannon E. Glover, City of Portsmouth; Honorable Jimmie Gray, City of Hampton; Honorable Kenneth Cooper Alexander, City of Norfolk; and Honorable Phillip D. Jones, City of Newport News, the 2025 lead city host.

Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President of UNCF-Member Institution Virginia Union University, delivered a passionate H.B.C.U. Charge.

Top sponsors included Geico Philanthropic Foundation, Sentara Health, Truist, Dominion Energy, City of Portsmouth, City of Virginia Beach, City of Norfolk, Riverside Health Systems, Newport News Shipbuilding, Rosie’s Gaming, Norfolk State University, Columbia Gas and New Journal and Guide.

The 2025 UNCF M.A.S.K.E.D. Awards program followed honoring four outstanding individuals: Shawn Avery, President and CEO, Hampton Roads Workforce Council; Antoine Bethea, Former Professional Football Player, Founder, Safe Haven Empowerment Center, Bishop Courtney McBath and Pastor Janeen McBath, Calvary Revival Church; and Dr. Cynthia Romero, Director, M. Focus Brock Institute for Community and Global Health, EVMS.

Ball highlights include a silent auction; a Masked Reception; red carpet photo ops; elegant dining; and live entertainment by Better by Tuesday band and DJ Seko.

