2023 Old School Legends Honorees To Be Inducted

HAMPTON ROADS

Vivian Green and Malcolm “Zeke” Avery will be the honorees of the Old School Legends (OSL) Hall of Fame Class of 2023 September 16, at 12 noon at the Marriott’s Delta Ballroom on Woodlake Drive in Chesapeake.

Vivian Green is being honored for her outstanding achievements as a pioneer in women’s basketball in the region. Green was the first Black woman to play women’s pro basketball and first female college player in Virginia history to score 2,000 points while playing for Norfolk State University (NSU).

She holds the NSU career records for total points 2,386 and scoring an average of 25.1 points per game. She was two time all-conference in the CIAA. She led the Spartanettes to two conference championships. Green is currently coaching Smithfield H.S. varsity boys’ basketball team.

Advertisement

Malcolm “Zeke” Avery is being recognized for his impressive coaching career while at Norfolk’s Booker T. Washington High School. Avery became JV and later the varsity basketball head coach, winning two AAA State Basketball Championships. Avery was Head Men’s Coach at Hampton University.

After 500 plus season games and several championships, Avery became Assistant Director of Athletics to Director of Athletics at Hampton University.

With twenty years at Hampton University and twenty years with Norfolk City Public Schools, Avery retired. Mr. Avery is still working part-time at Virginia Peninsula Community College’s Department of Athletics.

The Old School Legends organization has been honoring outstanding high school players and coaches in the region since its first class of 2019, according to the founder of the organization, John F. Speller.

The organization donates to a number of organizations, including the Children’s Hospital and the King’s Daughters and the Union Mission Ministries of Norfolk.

Advertisement

For more information about the event, call (757) 266-0242.

Please follow and like us: