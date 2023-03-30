2023 Hampton Roads Mayors’ Masked Ball Held In Portsmouth

HAMPTON ROADS

The 6th Annual UNCF Hampton Roads Mayors’ Masked Ball took place in Portsmouth, Virginia, on Saturday, March 11, with a record crowd of nearly 650 guests. Dana Brown, Area Development Director, and Dianna Ruffin, Development Associate, led a team of Leadership Council and Committee members that raised $338,600 pre-event and another $17,900 in auction revenue and donations the night of the event, exceeding its goal of $350,000. To date, the event has grossed $356,500 and still counting in support of UNCF to help more students go to college.

Nearly 650 guests dressed in their finest Black-tie attire were in attendance. Local Mayors and Public Officials were highly visible, including Honorable Shannon E. Glover, City of Portsmouth; Honorable Donnie R. Tuck, City of Hampton; Honorable Kenneth Cooper Alexander, City of Norfolk; Honorable Phillip D. Jones, City of Newport News; Congressman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott; Senator L Louise Lucas; Delegate Don Scott; Delegate Angelia Williams Graves; and several local city council members and officials. In addition, Richard Lee Snow, Regional Development Director, UNCF Mid-Atlantic Region, delivered welcome remarks, and Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President of UNCF-Member Institution Virginia Union University, delivered a passionate H.B.C.U. Charge.

The evening began with a masquerade reception, red carpet photos, silent auction, and live entertainment by Saxophonist Rick Elliot. This was followed by an elegant, seated dinner with a live performance by Brian D. Hill & The Provenance Singers.

The 2023 UNCF M.A.S.K.E.D. Awards program followed, honoring four outstanding individuals and one company: Michael Berlucchi, Community Relations Manager, Chrysler Museum of Art; Fairlead Integrated; Pastor Emeritus Joe B. Fleming, Third Baptist Church; Dr. Johnny J. Garcia, Founder and CEO, SimIS Inc.; and Dr. Angela D. Reddix, Founder, CEO and President, ARDX. The event culminated in a live celebration for honorees and support of UNCF and its member institutions.

Top sponsors included Geico Philanthropic Foundation, Sentara Health, TowneBank, Dominion Energy, Truist, City of Portsmouth, City of Virginia Beach, Riverside Health Systems, Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, Grove Church and Third Baptist Church.

A special thanks to the Virginia Leadership Council, Mayoral Host Committee, Honorary Co-Chairs, Hampton Roads Planning Committee and Silent Auction Committee for helping execute this event and ensuring guests had an amazing evening.

