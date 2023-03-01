2023 CIAA Tourney Plays Out In Baltimore

By Randy Singleton

Community Affairs Correspondent

New Journal and Guide

BALTIMORE, MD.

The Rams of Winston-Salem State University captured the 2023 CIAA Men’s Championship on Saturday in Baltimore with a 62-57 victory over Lincoln University Lions at the CFG Arena.

WSSU was led by Samage Teel, who scored 14 pts and Jaylen Gibson and Jon Hicklin who each added 11pts to clinch the win and punch a ticket to the league’s automatic birth to the NCAA tournament. Jaylen Alston was named the Food Lion Tournament MVP. Lincoln was led by Reggie Hudson, who scored 14 pts, in the losing effort.

In the women’s championship game, the Lady Vikings of Elizabeth City State defeated the Lady Bears of Shaw University 55-40 to claim their first-ever CIAA crown. The Lady Vikings earned the league’s automatic spot to the NCAA tournament in the Atlantic Region. Dy’Jhanik Armfield scored 13 pts and Maryam Haskin added 10 pts. NyAsia Blanco was named the Food Lion Tournament MVP.

Arteria Gibson of Claflin University was crowned Miss CIAA for 2023 and Mendel Ross, also of Claflin University, was crowned Mister CIAA for 2023. During the halftime of the championship games, the crowd enjoyed performances by Tamar Braxton and Little Moe. Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick also addressed the fans and performed a brief set. Lance Gross from Tyler Perry’s House of Payne was at courtside enjoying the games and taking pictures with fans.