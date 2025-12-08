2 Top Diabetes Drugs Cut Heart-attacks & Strokes Risk

Health Nuggets

NJG NewsWire

BOSTON, MA

A major analysis of U.S. health-care data finds that the diabetes medications tirzepatide and semaglutide are associated with substantially reduced risk of heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular or all-cause death in people with type 2 diabetes. The drug tirzepatide is known by the brand name Mounjaro; semaglutide, marketed as Ozempic and Rybelsus,

The study, published in Nature Medicine and conducted by researchers at Mass General Brigham, tracked tens of thousands of patients receiving routine care and found that both drugs delivered strong early heart-protective effects. The findings are raising hope for millions of adults living with type 2 diabetes, a condition long known to sharply increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and premature death.

According to the authors, the cardiovascular benefits appeared quickly after treatment began and continued to grow over time – offering new hope that for many adults with diabetes, these medications may do more than control blood sugar and weight: they might also prevent life-threatening heart disease.

Strength Training Helps All Age Groups; Lowers Disease Risks

An article published July 2, 2025 by Harvard Health Publishing notes that strength training is linked to lower risk for chronic diseases (such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer) and a 10-17 percent lower overall risk of early death – arguing it’s a key component for long-term health and longevity.

Similarly, AARP reports that just 30-60 minutes a week of muscle-strengthening (resistance) exercise increased life expectancy by about 10-17 percent.

Health experts across the country are emphasizing a powerful message: strength training is essential for everyone, regardless of age, fitness level, or body type. Once viewed mainly as a bodybuilding practice, strength training is now considered one of the most important components of long-term health.

Medical studies show that building and maintaining muscle plays a critical role in supporting metabolism, protecting joints, boosting mobility, and preventing injuries. For older adults, strength training is closely linked to maintaining independence by slowing age-related muscle loss, improving balance, and reducing fall risk.