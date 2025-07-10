1940-2025: Dr. Richard A. Singletary Leaves Legacy of Excellence

PORTSMOUTH

Dr. Richard Singletary, the noted owner of Singletary Gallery and African Art Museum (SGAAM) of Portsmouth, passed on June 27, 2025 at age 84.

He leaves a legacy of art, history, culture, music, scholarship, education, excellence, devotion and dedication to his students, his colleagues, and an exemplary life of service to his fellow human beings.

His landmark Singletary Museum in Portsmouth was housed in his home, displaying works of various artists, including the traditional African art works collected by Charles K. Sibley. Museum visitors entered to view his vast collection of traditional African art, including many musical instruments, that were all showcased on the walls of his home.

Portsmouth’s award-winning artist Ken Wright posted on Dr. Singletary’s obituary page the following tribute.

“He was one of the first to support and purchase my work … His museum was like being at the metropolitan museum of art. He was a master violinist and educator. Dr. Singletary was a very quiet, humble and private man. My wife and I are honored to have known him.”

Dr. Singletary also was a renowned music instructor, teaching violin and piano. His students performed in recitals locally in his home and at The Chrysler Museum, Temple Beth El Synagogue, Church of the Resurrection, and other venues both local and non-local, often with the accompaniment of Mr. Nick Nespoli on the piano.

His fourth grade violin students performed for civic groups and cultural events, and appeared as guest soloists with symphony orchestras in the area.

Tonya Pope, a parent, posted on the Singletary page. “Dr. Singletary taught my two babies how to play the violin and piano. He will be remembered as a sweet and devoted educator with a passion for the arts. We will forever remember him and be thankful for his gift of teaching.”

Dr. Singletary served as curator for numerous exhibits, was a presenter and lecturer on many occasions, and was duly awarded multiple times for his contributions to the arts and to his community.

Richard A. Singletary, B.S.Ed., M.A.H., M.M.E., Ph.D., was born July 23, 1940, the son of the late Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Tracy Singletary of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

His several academic degrees include a Bachelor of Science degree in Education with a concentration in English, Art, and Music; Master of Arts degree in Humanities, with a concentration in Art and Music History, with strong preparation in Africa and Europe; elected to Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society; Master of Music Degree in Piano Performance; Doctor of Philosophy degree from the Graduate School of the Arts, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia; and Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Art History, with Advisor, Dr. Babatunde Lawal, and Field Study on the Urhobo culture in Nigeria, West Africa, with scholar Dr. Bruce Onobrakpeya; folklorist Dr. G. G. Darah, religious scholar at Ibadan University in Nigeria, Dr. Michael Nabofa; and the Ovie of Ogor, Agbi Owuru Odedeku Ma.

His study of languages included French at Middlebury College in Vermont; French, Spanish, Italian, German, Russian, Chinese, and Japanese at Old Dominion University; Linguistics, University of Virginia; German, Virginia Commonwealth University; French and German, Norfolk State University.

Dr. Singletary was an adjunct associate professor at Tidewater Community College and an adjunct associate professor at Norfolk State University.

He taught Elementary Education for Portsmouth City Public Schools, including students with learning disabilities. While there, he designed a program and taught English as a Second Language (ESL) in grades pre-K to 12th grade. Also, he taught String Music for Norfolk City Public Schools. During a two-year tour as a Peace Corps Volunteer, he taught in Liberia, West Africa.

He was a Lifetime Member of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), achieving Silver, Gold, and Diamond tiers in 2008, 2010, and 2011, respectively. Dr. Singletary was a devout member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

He was predeceased by one sister, the late Ms. Marie Singletary of Durham, North Carolina, and leaves one brother, Mr. Thomas Tracy Singletary of Winston-Salem; nephew, Mr. Reuben Singletary of Atlanta, Georgia; and great-niece, Ethel Gaines of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Dr. Singletary is being remembered as a true Renaissance man who always displayed a quiet gentility and an example of a life well-lived.