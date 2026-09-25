18th Annual Garden Heritage Celebration At Botanical Garden

NORFOLK

The 18th Annual Norfolk Botanical Garden (NBG) Garden Heritage Celebration was held on September 20 to honor the African American women and men who first planted the Garden 88 years ago and to recognize their hard work and dedication. Derrah Getter, Meteorologist, WTKR News 3, served as Mistress of Ceremonies.

This year’s keynote speaker to a capacity crowd was Hon. Jackie H. Glass, Democratic member of the Virginia House of Delegates, representing District 93, which covers part of the city of Norfolk.

The event featured a reading by Helen Ferguson-Williams of the known names of the WPA workers. Her mother, the late Mary Ferguson, who died at age 97 in 2017, was honored in past years as perhaps the last survivor of the 200 African American women and 20 African American men who were employed as WPA (Work Progress Administration) workers in 1938.

They were given the job of clearing dense vegetation and planting the first azaleas around what is now called Mirror Lake. In just one year, thousands of azaleas, rhododendrons, shrubs and trees were planted. That beginning developed into today’s oasis of more than 53 themed gardens encompassing 175 acres.

The WPA Garden Heritage Day dates to 2008 and the following year with the unveiling of the commemorative sculpture Breaking Ground and the dedication of the WPA Memorial Garden to honor and celebrate the contributions of the African American workers.

During this year’s event, the names of four newly identified women were announced and added to the 77 previously known persons.

NBG is actively seeking to identify the other unnamed Black women and men who helped in clearing the swamp land and planted the first flowers, a labor project funded by the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression.

NBG presented Groundbreaker awards to three community members: Brenda H. Andrews, Publisher and Owner, New Journal and Guide; Dr. Angela Reddix, Founder, Museum of Black Women Innovators; and Troi Rivers, High School STEM Scholar.

The day’s event included a reception, book signings, and several vendor booth selections.

Anyone who knows of a family member who may have been one of the 220 WPA workers is asked to visit the Garden’s website.