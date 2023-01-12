Hampton Roads Community News
By Rosaland Tyler Associate Editor New Journal and Guide The Rev. Dr. Martin L. King Jr. was unarmed when he stepped onto the balcony...
By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On...
Special To The New Journal and Guide Bishop Levi Edgar Willis II , born August 16, 1953, passed away January 13, 2023, at age...
By Rosaland Tyler Associate Editor New Journal and Guide Los Angeles’ newly elected Black female mayor Karen Bass is expected to weigh-in on the...
NORFOLK In observance of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., area residents gathered at the Attucks Theatre to hear inspirational speeches before...
By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide Each year, many institutions and groups stage their annual tributes to Dr. Martin Luther,...
RICHMOND, VA Virginia House Democrats recently announced a gun violence prevention platform as they gathered to speak on the epidemic of mass and daily...
By Randy Singleton Community Affairs Correspondent New Journal and Guide PORTSMOUTH Stephen Jenkins was sworn-in as the new Portsmouth Police Chief on Tuesday night...
By Julianne Malveaux (TriceEdneyWire.com) Just four days after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968, the inveterate warrior, Congressman John...
By Rosaland Tyler Associate Editor New Journal and Guide In a few years, you will walk through the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall and see...
By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide On February 2, 1959, when Andrew Heidelberg walked into Norview High School, his life...
By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia The great-grandchildren of the African American couple Willa and Charles Bruce, whose land in...
Norfolk Plans Annual MLK Ceremony and Unity Walk NORFOLK The City of Norfolk will host a ceremony filled with guest speakers, music, and performances...
By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide Six decades ago, the Norfolk 17 made their mark in Virginia and national history...
NORFOLK Norfolk State University was on the national scene on January 2, 2023 as its Spartan Legion Marching Band participated in the 2023 Tournament...
By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide History was made in Virginia Beach on January 3, when three African Americans were...
HAMPTON ROADS In observance of January as Glaucoma Awareness Month, a community outreach event will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 12-4...