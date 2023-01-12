Connect with us

Hampton Roads Community News

Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders

By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On...

5 days ago

Black Church News in Virginia

Obituary: Bishop Levi E. Willis II, 69 Reflections of A Consecrated Life

Special To The New Journal and Guide Bishop Levi Edgar Willis II , born August 16, 1953, passed away January 13, 2023, at age...

6 days ago

Civil

What Will Mayor Bass Do About Motorist Death After Police Tasing

By Rosaland Tyler Associate Editor New Journal and Guide Los Angeles’ newly elected Black female mayor Karen Bass is expected to weigh-in on the...

6 days ago

Hampton Roads Community News

Norfolk Honors Dr. King

NORFOLK In observance of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., area residents gathered at the Attucks Theatre to hear inspirational speeches before...

5 days ago

Black Business News

Why King’s Legacy Must Be Highlighted All Year

By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide Each year, many institutions and groups stage their annual tributes to Dr. Martin Luther,...

6 days ago
Guns Guns

Politics

House Dems File More Than Dozen Gun Reform Bills

RICHMOND, VA Virginia House Democrats recently announced a gun violence prevention platform as they gathered to speak on the epidemic of mass and daily...

6 days ago

Hampton Roads Community News

Stephen Jenkins Sworn-In as the New Portsmouth Police Chief

By Randy Singleton Community Affairs Correspondent New Journal and Guide PORTSMOUTH Stephen Jenkins was sworn-in as the new Portsmouth Police Chief on Tuesday night...

January 12, 2023
Martin Luther King Martin Luther King

Hampton Roads Community News

The King Holiday Reflects Our Resilience

By Julianne Malveaux (TriceEdneyWire.com) Just four days after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968, the inveterate warrior, Congressman John...

January 12, 2023

Hampton Roads Community News

State Approves Design of Barbara Johns Statue To Replace Lee’s At U.S. Capitol

By Rosaland Tyler Associate Editor New Journal and Guide In a few years, you will walk through the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall and see...

January 12, 2023

Hampton Roads Community News

Part 2: Book To Be Released On Norfolk 17’s Andrew Heidelberg

By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide On February 2, 1959, when Andrew Heidelberg walked into Norview High School, his life...

January 12, 2023

Hampton Roads Community News

MLK EVENTS IN HAMPTON ROADS

Norfolk Plans Annual MLK Ceremony and Unity Walk NORFOLK The City of Norfolk will host a ceremony filled with guest speakers, music, and performances...

January 11, 2023

Hampton Roads Community News

NSU At The Rose Bowl

NORFOLK Norfolk State University was on the national scene on January 2, 2023 as its Spartan Legion Marching Band participated in the 2023 Tournament...

January 5, 2023
