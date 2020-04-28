Woman CEO Providing Grants To Va. Women Entrepreneurs

NJG Staff Report

HAMPTON ROADS

Dr. Angela Reddix announced on April 20 that she would provide 13 grants of $2020 to help 13 women entrepreneurs affected adversely by the coronavirus pandemic.

Within a short period, as might be expected, response was swift. But Reddix’s generosity also was embraced by other women business owners who offered to support her outreach. Now, Dr. Reddix will be providing more than $40K to help 20 women in Virginia whose businesses have been affected by COVID-19.

Reddix is the CEO of the Virginia-based business ARDX, a multi-million-dollar health care management firm in Norfolk, She also is an adjunct professor in the School of Business at Norfolk State University teaching Entrepreneurship.

According to her press release, her heart was stricken by the number of people in need of financial assistance which prompted her action.. Entrepreneurship has been her passion from just a young girl growing up. She announced The Reddix Rules Fund in celebration of 13 years in business, As soon as Dr. Reddix opened the portal to begin accepting applications, the support began to start pouring in. In less than an hour of the initial post on social media over 400 female business owners from Virginia had visited the website to inquire.

The 20 grants are available to women business owners across the state of Virginia.

Applications will be available up until April 30th. To show gratitude for her business beginning May 1, 2020, one winner will be announced each day.

Eligible women business owners must be affected by COVID-19 and were unable to receive a loan from the Payroll Protection Plan that exhausted funds of $349 billion dollars and/or they have been previously denied self-employed unemployment insurance benefits from the Virginia Employment Commission.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There’s been many days of adversity that I’ve faced in these 13 years in business,” said Reddix. “And it’s that same tenacity, that same spirit of perseverance, that I’m leaning on to get me through these times. So I’m hoping that these dollars would be a support to a female owned small business and show her HOPE and show her that this too shall pass and when we get out we get on the other side that we will be Bigger, Better & Stronger for it.”

To apply for the grant visit: www.angelareddix.com/reddixrulesfund #ReddixRulesFund