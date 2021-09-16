Vice President Harris Visits Hampton University

HAMPTON

Vice President Kamala Harris was on the campus of Hampton University on Sept. 10 to highlight the impact of HBCUs on the future success of the country’s workforce.

HU hosted Harris at one of the conferences held every September to recognize the roles of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in countless contributions these institutions and their alumni have

made in STEM and how their contributions impact the future success of the country’s workforce.

An alumna of Howard University, Harris is the first HBCU graduate to be elected Vice President. Harris met with

school administrators, faculty and students involved in the school’s STEM Program.

During her visit she noted in Tweet that HBUC students “are at the forefront of scientific research,” and “lead with the strength of purpose.”

“It is my pleasure to welcome U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to ‘Our Home By the Sea’,” university president Dr. William Harvey said in the university’s press release.

“I would like to thank the White House for its acknowledgment of the importance of HBCU students and graduates to the American workforce. HU, which is private, and state-funded Norfolk State University, another HBCU school in Hampton Roads, has STEM programs. The

event was coordinated with the White House Initiative on HBCUs works with multiple agencies, the private-sector, educational associations and philanthropic groups to increase the capacity of HBCUs.