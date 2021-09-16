Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Kamal and Students
President Kamal and Students
President Kamal and Students Photo: Courtesy of Hampton University

Black College News

Vice President Harris Visits Hampton University

Published

HAMPTON
Vice President Kamala Harris was on the campus of Hampton University on Sept. 10 to highlight the impact of HBCUs on the future success of the country’s workforce.

HU hosted Harris at  one of the conferences held every September  to recognize the roles of  Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in   countless contributions these institutions and their alumni have

made in STEM and how their contributions impact the future success of the country’s workforce.   

An alumna of Howard University, Harris is the first HBCU graduate to be elected Vice President.  Harris met with

school administrators, faculty and students involved in the school’s STEM Program. 

During her visit she noted  in Tweet that HBUC students  “are at the forefront of scientific research,” and “lead with the strength of purpose.”

“It is my pleasure to welcome U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to ‘Our Home By the Sea’,” university president Dr. William Harvey said in the university’s press release. 

“I would like to thank the White House for its acknowledgment of the importance of HBCU students and graduates to the American workforce. HU, which is private, and state-funded Norfolk State University, another HBCU school in Hampton Roads, has STEM programs. The

event was coordinated with the White House Initiative on HBCUs works with multiple agencies, the private-sector, educational associations and philanthropic groups to increase the capacity of HBCUs. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,

You May Also Like

National News

Black Newport News Firm Lifts Lee From His Perch

RICHMONDThe nation watched the huge mounted bronzed statue of Civil War General Robert E. Lee being lifted from the pedestal in Richmond on Wednesday...

2 days ago

National News

Martinsville Seven: Governor Pardons 7 Black Men Unfairly Executed In 1951

Special To The Trice Edney News Wire From the Richmond Free Press TriceEdneyWire.com It took 70 years, but the Martinsville Seven have finally been pardoned. ...

2 days ago

Black Arts and Culture

IN MEMORIAM: Michael K. Williams, Actor, Dead at 54

By Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D., NNPA Newswire Culture and Entertainment Editor The internet is buzzing with news iconic actor Michael K. Williams has died....

September 9, 2021

National Commentary

New Smithsonian Exhibit Shows Racism Against Emmett Till Continues Today

By Hamil R. Harris (TriceEdneyWire.com) In the middle of the night, 14-year-old Emmett Till was snatched from his great uncle’s home in Drew, Mississippi....

September 9, 2021