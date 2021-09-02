Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Dr. Rochelle Walensky
Dr. Rochelle Walensky
Dr. Rochelle Walensky

Health

Vaccines’ Effectiveness Decreases; But Still Prevents Hospitalization

Published

Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

In a blunt – perhaps troubling – assessment about the need for a third vaccine shot, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency examined numerous cohorts through the end of July, and early August, and three points are now clear:

“First, vaccine-induced protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection begins to decrease over time. Second, vaccine effectiveness against severe disease, hospitalization, and death remains relatively high. And third, vaccine effectiveness is generally decreased against the delta variant.”

Dr. Walensky’s comments come as health officials and medical experts connected to the Biden-Harris administration announced that booster shots would commence September 20.

The statement also arrives the same day as the CDC published its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, reinforced the notion that vaccines alone can’t stop the pandemic.

Safety precautions like wearing masks must coincide with “a layered approach centered on vaccination,” Researchers at the New York State Department of Health and the University at Albany School of Public Health wrote in a new study of vaccine effectiveness across New York state.

Another report that collected data from the Mayo Clinic discovered a 42 percent drop in the Pfizer vaccine’s effectiveness against the delta variant.

The study found the Moderna vaccine proved about 76 percent effective against delta.

Overall, the CDC found effectiveness against infection declined for those living in nursing homes.

The CDC said the vaccine’s effectiveness against delta in nursing homes dropped from 75 percent in March through May to 53 percent in June and July.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Officials stressed that vaccines remain highly effective against hospitalizations.

“Additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine might be considered for nursing home and long-term care facility residents,” the researchers concluded.

Still another analyst published by the CDC noted that patients at 21 hospitals in 18 states found sustained protection against hospitalization. In addition, the study revealed that effectiveness remained at 86 percent, despite the uptick in cases caused by delta.

The effectiveness for adults without comprised immune systems also held steady at 90 percent.

“We are concerned that the current strong protection against severe infection, hospitalization, and death could decrease in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or who were vaccinated earlier,” Dr. Walensky declared.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

National Commentary

Is It Time To Require People To Get COVID-19 Vaccine?

By Dr. Ronald Holmes Can you imagine what the highways would resemble if there were no requirement for driving? Having traffic lights, stop signs,...

July 29, 2021

Health

How to Protect Your Black Skin from Cancer

Skin Cancer Often Detected Among Black Men and Women By Merdies Hayes Our Weekly News Many people can hardly wait to spend more time...

July 29, 2021

National Commentary

Nation’s ‘Three Pandemics’ Of Racial Inequity Require Innovation

NNPA Newswire Report The COVID-19 pandemic not only unmasked the stark racial inequities in the nation’s economic, health care and public safety status quo;...

July 22, 2021

Health

COVID VACCINATIONS: Addressing Hesitancy Among Blacks

By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide Last year at the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic, African American civic, political, and...

July 1, 2021