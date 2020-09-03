Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Urban Notebook | Real Symbols Of Power

Published

By Leonard E. Colvin

    We see the symbols  of institutional power and privilege, past  and present, on display each day in this country.

      The values and ideas of these old and new symbols are colliding to determine which is right.

Last week, long after the Portsmouth City Council voted its approval, the city removed the remaining portions of the Confederate Monument downtown.

       It reflects the old Confederacy in the South  when white men controlled the economic and political levers of

power in the city and any political status of African Americans.

     That system lasted until the Civil War ended it in 1865.

    It also reflects the sabotage of the period of Reconstruction, designed  to give former slaves a chance to become whole citizens and determine their lives free of  economic or social oppression.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

    It was also symbolized by Jim Crow, which was the  legal marginalization of Blacks.

It created a system of  separate and unequal social and economic order until the Civil Rights  Movement dismantled it.

    Blacks via their works in the Civil Rights Movement, and the byproduct of law,   have overcome such oppressions.

        But, even days after the end of the Civil War and the fight for rights, resistance has been steady.

        There are a Black City Manager, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Police Chief, City Treasurer, and amble representation on key boards and commissions in Portsmouth.

   In the coming election, African Americans have a chance to secure a majority on the city council and capture the mayor’s job.

    The city is the home of one of   the most powerful Black political figures in Virginia, State Senator L. Louise Lucas.

    She has been in the State Senate since 1994 and has accrued seniority and  skills to be an effective wielder of power.

    These factors represent the symbols of change and progress that African Americans have fought hard to secure and sustain.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

   Recently the Black female city police chief issued an arrest for Senator Lucas for alleged offenses during a June 10 protest event where the Confederate monument in Olde Towne was vandalized.

   The police report claims Lucas sought to impose her will at one point during the incident, telling police to stand back as  the activists sought to bring down  the structure. She has denied the charge and is due in court next month.

       Black and white leaders and citizens who support the

removal of the monument from the public square, represent the new Portsmouth  and work to respect the  power structure.

   So does her daughter Councilwoman Lisa Lucas Burke, who called for Police Chief Angela Greene’s resignation because the chief  went over the head of the Commonwealth’s Attorney and the City Manager when she issued the warrant for Sen. Lucas’ arrest.

   Burke has been charged with two misdemeanors for  breaking the city’s charter when she called for the Chief’s resignation.

    The charges were made against Burke, not by a city official, but a white male citizen.

        There are white civic, business, and political  elements  in that city which fervently resist this new Black power dynamic and the changes it has  achieved and seeks, including the removal of the Confederate monument.

       Example:  Former Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman, who is Black,  was forced out  when she recognized and fought to reform the racist “good ole boy”  system which was bolstered by the influential Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and existing rank and file of the department which is mostly white and male.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chapman ran into a hostile wall of resistance to her reforms highlighted by racial bias in the department.

   Lucas and other Black lawmakers around the state, support legislation currently being proposed  during the  special session of the General Assembly  to monitor

police departments and reveal the histories of abusive police.

          Blacks in Portsmouth and elsewhere have secured such political power, but  they lack the economic clout needed to complement it.

         This is  symbolic of the continued, historic efforts to deprive Blacks  of access to resources which would create  capital and wealth for their families and businesses.

    If you drive through downtown Portsmouth and  other locales, you see new and rehabilitated old buildings and other projects.

  White developers  are raking in millions on these projects.

     This resistance and adherence to the traditions symbolized by the Confederate monument are being waged   not by men wearing hoods and roaming about with torches undercover of darkness.

     There is no secret and layered deep state seeking to undermine Black leaders and their causes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

     This resistance  to Black progress and change  is  being displayed openly,  even via the new and traditional media.

    As it was during  Reconstruction, white  resistance

to progress   characterized African  Americans as  incompetent, corrupt, and  not deserving positions of political or economic power.

    There were concerted efforts for changes in state constitutions in the South to kill Black access to the ballot and the halls of political power in state legislatures and city council.

    In 1920 Jim Crow gave whites the power to reserve

 economic and political power and  spaces for themselves.

    There were few Blacks holding political office, or patronizing white  businesses without harassment, or living and walking through white neighborhoods or

beaches.

   “Invading” them meant arrest, physical abuse, or death for Black people.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

          Blacks created their own community and business   spaces.

Remember Black  Wall Street in Tulsa, Lincolnville in Portsmouth, and Church  Street in Norfolk?

But, despite the abolition of Jim Crow, old racial fears and privileges are hard to abandon.

         Today whites are confronting or summoning police on Blacks jogging, walking, swimming, barbecuing, or residing in spaces whites believe are privileged reserves for them.

     Imagine a white police officer demanding you step out of your front door  to show proof you live in a home you pay the mortgage on in a  mostly white neighborhood.

    The biggest symbol of the conflict is personified by the kneeling, an honorable gesture of NFL Quarterback Cameron Kaepernick. He wanted to illustrate the cruelty as it is applied as a form of humiliation and death applied by white police on Black men.

   It has been converted into a sign of disrespect by those who say it

attacks the police and the flag.

    But the incident in May involving George Floyd shows it is lynching renewed, this time at the hands of police and not mobs at a picnic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Black and Brown people, including politicians, who just

want to live and work as citizens free of such oppression, refuse to  turn back and resort to the good old days.

     At the same time, they want  this nation to realize that they do not want to “replace” whites in America  as the managers of the nation’s economic and social systems.

      But historically they have sought respect for their aspiration  to be  political, social and economic equals.

     Black people are used to the challenges to their quest to make the  credo “All men are created equal” a reality.

  Their ascendency to power represents change. The same changes and promises hoped for after the Civil War and during the Black liberation  movement of the 1960s until now.

     As the monuments of resistance come down,  politicians and activists and citizens are still willing to rise to the challenges the resistance creates to slow and deter change  and our right to equality and respect as citizens.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Post Views: 235
In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Health

Sickle Cell: Progress In Research

By Rosaland Tyler Associate Editor New Journal and Guide Researchers continue to develop new treatments for sickle cell anemia, a disease with no known...

September 26, 2019

Politics

“Suffrage.Race.Power” Campaign Begins To Honor Black Women’s Role in 19th Amendment Happy Birthday To Ida B. Wells, Black Suffragist

By Gwen McKinney The people must know before they can act, and there is no educator to compare with the press. So proclaimed Ida...

July 12, 2019

Hampton Roads Community News

NJG Publisher Among Newly Elected Black Press Officers

By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Newswire Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia Cincinnati, Ohio The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), the national trade organization that represents African American...

July 2, 2019

Politics

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Lauds The Links, Incorporated and Issues Voting Rights Call to Action

WASHINGTON, D.C. Noted civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis closed out Women’s HERstory Month recognizing The Links, Incorporated as a distinguished organization of outstanding...

April 19, 2019