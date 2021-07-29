Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National News

UPDATE: Virginia Beach Says Oceanfront Fatal Shooting By Police Justified

Published

New Journal and Guide News Staff

VIRGINIA BEACH
The City of Virginia Beach says the police officer who shot Donovan Lynch was justified because he pointed a gun at him and  after

crouching behind shrubbery when the officer approached him.

        This was the city’s  version released of the reason for the officer fatal shooting of 25-year-old Lynch on  March 26 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as police responded to a series of shootings that night.

Also, this was part of the counter narrative to a  $50 million wrongful death suit filed against the city filed by Lynch’s family.

The city admits that Virginia Beach Officer Solomon D. Simmons III, was the person who  killed Lynch.

The city also contends that Simmons’ use of deadly force was justified when he shot Lynch at the time, because  “he feared for his life and the lives of other officers and citizens in the vicinity,” according to the city’s response to the suit, filed July 26.

        The city alleges, “Simmons heard  what sounded to him like the slide of a handgun placing a bullet in the chamber.”

When Simmons turned in the direction of the sound, according to the city’s version of the incident, he saw Lynch crouching behind a group of shrubs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

        Allegedly, then Officer Simmons  called out  to Lynch.

Simmons, according to the city’s response, said  he did not recall his “exact language”.

The city’s version of what happened that evening from Simmons is that Lynch then emerged from the shrubs, and pointed a weapon at him. Simmons fired at Lynch twice striking him in the leg and chest and killing him.

        But Darrion Marsh, a friend of Lynch who was accompanying him there that night, has told a different story.

        Marsh, who is the main witness used in the family’s suit against the city, said the two men were walking from a club when they encountered

Simmons.

         He said that   Lynch was unarmed when Simmons  shot him.

The two men left a night club near the oceanfront, where they had heard shots nearby, and walked toward their cars.

This is when Marsh and Lynch encountered Simmons, who shot Lynch “immediately, unlawfully and without warning,” the lawsuit alleges.

  The city said it was not possible under the situation for  Simmons to warn Lynch before discharging his weapon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

         Simmons, Marsh and Lynch attended Landstown High School and were acquainted with each other. But Simmons contends he did not recognize Lynch before the deadly incident.

  The city alleges that “the circumstances of his encounter did not allow sufficient time to determine Mr. Lynch’s identity.”

According to Lynch’s family, he had a concealed carry permit and had a gun on him the night of the shooting. But Marsh said Lynch never took the gun out of his shorts.

Post Views: 404
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You May Also Like

National Commentary

Is It Time To Require People To Get COVID-19 Vaccine?

By Dr. Ronald Holmes Can you imagine what the highways would resemble if there were no requirement for driving? Having traffic lights, stop signs,...

16 hours ago

Hampton Roads Community News

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Commissioner Dr. Dennis E. Thomas Announces Plans for Retirement

NORFOLK Dr. Dennis E. Thomas, who has completed his 19th year as Commissioner of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), announced recently that he is...

16 hours ago

Health

How to Protect Your Black Skin from Cancer

Skin Cancer Often Detected Among Black Men and Women By Merdies Hayes Our Weekly News Many people can hardly wait to spend more time...

16 hours ago

Politics

Officer At Capitol Hearing: “A ‘Hitman’ Sent Rioters”

By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia The words rolled off U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn’s tongue so easily, yet...

3 days ago