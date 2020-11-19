Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Two Local Politicians Launch Early Bid For 90th District

Published

By Leonard E. Colvin
Chief Reporter
New Journal and Guide

    Less than a week after Joseph Lindsey, who represents the 90th District in the House of Delegates announced his retirement,  two candidates  launched their  political campaigns to replace him.

    Norfolk City Councilwoman Angelia Williams Graves  and  State Senate Community Outreach Director Rick James  have formally   thrown their hats in the ring.

    Lindsey, an attorney and substitute judge,  was appointed  on November 10 by Norfolk  Circuit Court Chief Judge Mary Jane Hall to the city’s General District Court.

Judges are generally elected by legislators during the General Assembly; however, if a vacancy opens up on the lower district court when the General Assembly is not in session, judges on the higher circuit court can appoint someone to fill it. Lindsey is replacing Clark Daugherty, who retired earlier this year.

     Lindsey, who has served for six years  representing the 90th district,  which rests in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, had to resign or retire  from the House before he could be appointed a judge.

   His “commission” to the Norfolk bench, according to state law, initially will be  temporary, ending 30 days after the 2021 General Assembly session begins.

    Then he will be appointed permanently to the Norfolk Bench.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

        In a press statement, Graves said, “I look forward to serving the district as Delegate, where I believe I will have the opportunity to advance affordable housing, meaningful criminal justice reform, and quality education across the Commonwealth.

“In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Democrats have done what is needed to protect the citizens of Virginia, and we must continue that work.”

   Graves thanked “Delegate Lindsey for his dedication to the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Graves has served on Norfolk’s City Council since she was elected in 2010 to represent Super Ward 7.  She also recently opened her own real estate company.

    She is married to funeral director Tommy Graves of Norfolk.

“Throughout her professional life and public service, the Councilwoman has been a champion for affordable housing in the Commonwealth, an issue

impacting every community in this district,” her  press statement said.  “This includes equity and jobs through career opportunities.”

  Graves was born and raised in Norfolk. 

  James currently works as a Community Outreach Director of the Senate of  Virginia. He also has written legislation for the Senate he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

  He served 12  years as an instructor of Forensic Science at TCC, 23 years with the Norfolk Police Department, and  six years with the U.S. Army  Special Warfare  Division.

    He is also a Norfolk native and his wife, Teresa, is a teacher at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake.

    James is also the Legal Redress Chair of the Norfolk Branch of the NAACP.

    “I look forward to representing the people for the  90th district,” he said.  “I am deeply concerned about some of the  most critical issues I have written laws about in the state Senate and that face the people of Virginia.”

    “We have some critical issues including education,  job creation, public safety and our neighborhoods and cities,” said James.

Post Views: 342
In this article:, ,
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like