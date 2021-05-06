Tidewater Residents Get Temporary Relief From Housing Eviction Notices

By Leonard E. Colvin

Chief Reporter

New Journal and Guide

A federal judge issued an injunction late last week to halt the city and NRHA from issuing eviction notices to the remaining residents of the Tidewater Gardens public housing community.

Norfolk Federal District Court Judge Roderick C. Young’s order brought relief for the plaintiffs in the suit “Bryant v. City of Norfolk/NRHA” which was filed in 2019.

The city of Norfolk and the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority, (NRHA) must halt issuing the eviction notices which give residents 120 days to vacate units in Tidewater Garden.

The plaintiffs are a mix of residents and housing

advocates from the New Virginia Majority. They filed the suit to stop the massive redevelopment of 125 acres of land where three public housing communities exist in the St. Paul’s Quadrant in downtown Norfolk.

The plan calls for the razing of 1,674 public housing units, where 4,200 mostly Black and poor people live. Over 2,000 children are living in the area also.

Tidewater Gardens is the first of three public housing communities targeted by the project which was launched three years ago.

Since late last year, the city and NRHAorchestrated a relocation of now over half of the 1,662 residents of Tidewater Gardens, who live in the remaining 618 units. Only two of the units, however,

have been torn down thus far.

The defendants now have 30 days to respond to the plaintiffs’ claims.

The final briefs from the plaintiffs and the defendants are due to be filed June 4. The Federal Judge may rule, if the suit has merit and the redevelopment project could be halted.

According to a member of the plaintiffs’ team of lawyers, a trial to hear the plaintiffs’ claims to stop the project altogether, could begin next January.

For the past year, the plaintiffs’ lawyers have been gathering information via expert research, testimony from residents, and depositions from various city and NRHA officials.

Sarah Black, is Deputy Director of Litigation Legal Aid Society of Eastern Virginia. She is one of the lead attorneys for the plaintiffs. She told the GUIDE that her team has amassed enough evidence to prove its case, enough to halt or alter the St. Paul’s Redevelopment Project.

“I am really heartened by this temporary victory,” said Black. “It is refreshing and I hope to give the people of Tidewater Gardens hope and a lift. We have been working a lot of odds as the city seeks to discourage and shut people up about this injustice.”

The strength of the plaintiffs’ arguments, which the judge accepted, was evidence the city of Norfolk and the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) are perpetuating residential racial segregation.

They contend the redevelopment plan in the St. Paul’s Quadrant is unlawful, according to a motion filed April 23, 2021 by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, the Legal Aid Society of Eastern Virginia, and global law firm Hogan Lovells.

The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court, also claims that the Norfolk/NRHA redevelopment violates the federal Fair Housing Act and the plaintiffs want the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to stop funding for the discriminatory plan.

HUD is also a defendant. The agency gave the city and NRHA a $30 million grant to implement the

plan under the Trump-era Choice Neighborhood Initiative (CNI).

But the project is estimated to cost millions more and will take several decades to complete if the suit does not halt it.

“Under the last administration, HUD approved a grant for a a redevelopment project that will force hundreds of Black residents out of their homes, entrench racial segregation in Norfolk, and reduce

the affordable housing supply in the city, all to make way for hundreds of units near downtown Norfolk that will be affordable only to wealthier residents,” said Thomas Silverstein, counsel with the Fair Housing and

Community Development Project with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

“The Plan is appalling, and HUD’s approval of the

the plan was unlawful, but HUD continues to defend it.”

One claim by the plaintiffs is that the redevelopment plan would not provide relocated

tenants a meaningful right to return or adequate replacement housing in high opportunity areas.

According to Sarah Black, the city promised that current residents who wanted to return to the newly developed Tidewater Gardens would be allowed to

do so.

But, according to plaintiffs’ lawyers, less than 30 percent may be able to achieve that goal.

It may take up to a decade to complete the razing and redevelopment of Tidewater Gardens’ area. Sarah Black said Norfolk and NRHA hope, once the residents are relocated and settled, they will not want to return.

Sarah Black said they may not be able to afford to do to so, since the area will be gentrified and the cost of rentals in the area will be higher.

To assure many residents will not be able to return, Black said only 309 “hard” units would be built to replace the 618 units Norfolk/NRHA aim to demolish.

Over 700 units were initially planned to be built to replace the current housing in Tidewater Gardens.

The St. Paul’s redevelopment plans call legally, for a one-for-one replacement of all of the razed units currently in Tidewater Gardens.

Originally the grant application called for 709 units to replace the 618 units at Tidewater Gardens. But only 309 units will be built: 200 units at the

Tidewater Gardens site and 109 units off-site using vouchers which are given to residents, according toNRHA.

In other words, the original grant application planned to provide only half of the hard replacement units it is obligated to under the CNI NOFA (309 out of 618), and less than one-third of Tidewater Gardens residents would be able to return to a replacement unit on-site (200 out of 618). The local defendants have since modestly increased the number of onsite

replacements to 226 and decreased the number of off-site Project-Based Voucher replacement units to 83.

But according to the plaintiffs, the city has a 2 percent rental vacancy rate so off-site options may be in short supply.

According to Black, studies conducted by the city indicate a rental market that is “tight” at both the low and high-income rent scales in Norfolk.

Also, many landlords in moderate and upscale areas reportedly are hesitantto accept Tidewater Garden residents applying for privately owned apartments.

Virginia has passed laws prohibiting such discrimination, but the landlords apparently are working around them.

Considering these factors, according to Sarah Black, a majority of Tidewater Garden residents are

moving from one mostly Black, high poverty

“low opportunity” neighborhood of the city to another.

These areas are underserved with poorly performing public schools and little or no commercial investment, such as grocery and retail stores, Black said.

According to Black, the suit file by her team calls for a plan which is more beneficial to the residents and does not require massive relocations.

She said instead of razing all of the existing units in Tidewater Gardens, three or four-story units should be built first. Once they are completed, the families would be relocated from the old ones nearby to the newly built ones.

She said this plan would be more viable than forcing the residents to move to uncertainty in areas in other parts of Norfolk.

Also, the city would use city resources to construct commercial developments and other resources found just a block away in downtown Norfolk according to an expert study provided by Dr. John C. Finn, Associate Professor of Geography, Christopher Newport University

“But the city wants to gentrify these areas with as many white families as possible,” said Black. “They

want existing residents gone using vouchers.”

When Norfolk and the NRHA launched the plan, the partners conceived the “People First” programs three years ago to support residents at every phase to relocate to new housing.

Based in Washington, D.C. an outfit called Urban Strategies, Inc. was contracted to implement the initiative. Norfolk has been setting aside $3 million a year to fund the effort.

But the plaintiff’s lawyers and housing advocates claim People First promises “ have not panned out.”

The People First staff has seen a large turnover of staff, according to Black. Residents are complaining about receiving little help from the remaining staff, despite claims by the city to the contrary.