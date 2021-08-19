The Stigma of Mental Health and How it is Effecting Blacks in the Work Place

By Jasmine Deloatch

Assistant Editor

New Journal and Guide

While unemployment rates within the Black community are not rising, it continues to tower over that of the white community.

Ashley McCutcheon, LPC, owner of Chaos to Clarity Counseling and Consulting LLC told us that she believes that over all, mental health tremendously impacts Black Americans in whatever job they are in.

“There’s already a stigma around mental health. They(Black Americans) may not express it until it becomes too much in the workplace. In illnesses like Bipolar and Schizophrenia, it affects them because they lose jobs,” said Ashley.

Ashley said that there aren’t many services or protections in corporate America to help those dealing with serious mental health diagnosis. The services that they are offered, she said, they aren’t made aware of, which causes them to lose jobs, due to not being aware of the help that is out there.

“Education plays a better part in mid level and higher level jobs, but because of the stigma, people push mental health aside and don’t take the time to care for mental health. Social inequalities don’t help. A lot of it is ‘Is it just me or am I being discriminated against?’” said Ashley.

“Coping depends on the amount of support. With women, if they have strong bonds with family and loved ones, they have a better time coping. Because of the stigma, they don’t cope as well as they should. When there is an illness, the families are shamed. With men, it can play out in anger or violence. Younger generations are more likely to display symptoms or signs of depressions. A lot of millennials are taking their mental health more seriously. It is becoming more accepted and more recognized.” Ashley said.

Ashley said that more so than being take as a joke, it is unspoken. She said that we have to consider different cultures and the ways in which we handle mental health. She said that one issue is the lack of discussion in regards to mental health within the Black community.

“(The right way to cope) is unique to everybody. You may have to look at where you are in the stages.”

She said that coping with mental health is a process and that there are different stages. She recommends researching how you’re feeling and said that you shouldn’t be afraid to reach out and consult with a professional. Ashley said that there are crisis text lines and free resources available for those battling with mental health.

She said that increasing knowledge and awareness and thinking of times when you didn’t feel that way and how life was going is a step in the right direction. She recommended movement and exercise as a way to increase oxygen to the brain and feel better. Ashley said that connecting with healthy individuals in life, honesty and setting boundaries with yourself and others is really important.

Ashley spoke on how workplace performance can also be effected by mental health. “Depending on your situation, it(mental health) can affect how you interact. We can overshare or not have great boundaries in the workplace. We can be irritable, which can effect our ability to grow in the workplace. This can impact your performance in the workplace.” Ashley said.

She said on the other end of the spectrum, some people tend to overcompensate with work, which is not sustainable, she said, in the long run.

Mental health is very important and should be taken seriously within the Black community as well. If you or someone that you know is struggling with mental health, encourage them to reach out for help.

For more about Chaos to Clarity Counseling LLC, follow them at Chaos to Clarity Counseling on Instagram and Facebook and visit their website at Chaostoclaritycounseloing.com