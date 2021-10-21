Connect with us

Politics

Stacey Abrams Stumps In Norfolk

Published

HAMPTON ROADS
With polls showing a tight race between him and Republican Glenn Youngkin, Democratic Party nominee Terry McAuliffe invited nationally known voting rights activist Stacey Abrams of Georgia to Virginia to campaign with him. During her swing through Norfolk with McAuliffe on Sunday, they held rallies at two African American Churches: Second Calvary Baptist Church In and Faith Deliverance Christian Center and Norfolk’s City Hall where she fired up attendees to vote on November 2 for the Democratic Party candidates. 

