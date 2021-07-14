Connect with us

Parole Rally Draws Attention To Ronald Davis

Published

By Randy Singleton

Community Affairs Correspondent

New Journal and Guide

HAMPTON—The family and supporters of Ronald Davis held a parole rally in Hampton on Saturday (June 26) at the Fountain of Living Waters Church. Ronald Davis, now 41, was an 18-year-old high school teen when he and two others committed several robberies throughout Hampton Roads.He was sentenced to serve 80 years in prison. Davis’ family thinks that he has served enough time and should be released.If he serves the minimum sentence, he will be about 88 when he is released.

Speakers at the rally commented that Derrick Chauvin, the police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, only received 22 and a half years; while Ronald Davis, who is intellectually disabled and not the primary robber and never possessed a weapon, was sentenced to 80 years for his crime.

Rally speakers included Nadarius Clark, Democratic candidate for the 77th District; John Perkins, former candidate for Hampton Sheriff; Jason Inge, President of the Urban League of Hampton Roads Young Professionals and Candidate for Super Ward 7 in Norfolk; Japharii Jones, President of Black Lives Matter 757.

William Davis, the uncle of Ronald Davis, thanked everyone for their prayers and support.Musical selections were rendered by the Living Testimony Community Singers of Portsmouth.

