Online Forum Focuses On Family Mental Health During COVID-19 Pandemic

HAMPTON ROADS

The Hampton Roads Community Foundation will sponsor an online forum on family mental health on Tuesday, April 13 at 6 p.m. This event will explore the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental well-being of families and children as well as provide strategies to mitigate the effects.

There is no cost to participate in this virtual event, but advance registration is required at MentalStressandCOVID.eventbrite.com.

The forum will feature a talk by Dr. Adam Alexander, a 2019 National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities fellow. His research highlighted important racial disparities in mental health outcomes. At the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Dr. Alexander and his research team focus broadly on reducing health disparities, with the specific goal of understanding and intervening on the social, biological, and behavioral determinants underlying health disparities among African Americans.

The event also features Dr. Mary Margaret Gleason, a pediatric psychiatrist at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters. She is trained as a triple-board physician in pediatrics, general psychiatry, and child and adolescent psychiatry, and has specialty training in infant and early childhood mental health. Her main clinical interests are bringing quality mental health care to children wherever they are, including pediatric and early intervention settings.

There will be a Q&A session with panelists answering questions submitted by people who register in advance.

This event, which is sponsored in partnership with the M. Foscue Brock Institute at Eastern Virginia Medical School, is a part of the Understanding Hampton Roads series, which is the Hampton Roads Community Foundation’s effort to advance civic engagement in Southeastern Virginia. It includes forums on key topics to help build understanding, to inspire action, and to bring people together to help improve life in our region.

Hampton Roads Community Foundation is southeastern Virginia’s largest grant and scholarship provider. Since 1950, it has awarded more than $282 million in grants and scholarships to make life better in Hampton Roads.