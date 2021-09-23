Oldest WWII Vet Turns 112 on September 12th

New Journal and Guide Staff

New Orleans resident, Lawrence Brooks the oldest living World War II veteran, celebrated his 112th birthday recently on Sept. 12.

Brooks’ special day was observed with a birthday drive-by at his home with video showing the bespectacled vet wearing a mask and Saints jersey and waving to the small crowd.

He advised others to “serve God and be nice to people.”

Born on Sept. 12, 1909, Brook served in the U.S. Army from 1940 to 1945 as part of the predominantly African American 91st Engineer Battalion.

He was stationed in New Guinea followed by the Philippines and rose to the rank of private first class during the war.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted a photo.

A widow since 2005, he returned home to New Orleans where he worked operating a forklift. He married and had five kids, and now has 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

The birthday event on Sunday was organized by the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.