NSU Wins 1st MEAC Baseball Title

On Saturday, Norfolk State University celebrated bringing home the school’s first ever MEAC title for baseball. Two years ago, the team suffered heartbreak on championship. On Saturday. the NSU head coach spoke about how hard the team fought to change that narrative this year. It ended as a 7-6 win over North Carolina Central.“Our team has shown resiliency all year long. We were dead in the water a bunch of times, but they just keep fighting,” said NSU head coach Keith Shumate. Photo by Nick Sutton, Kinetic Stills.

