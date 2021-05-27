NSU Wins 1st MEAC Baseball Title

On Saturday, Norfolk State University celebrated bringing home the school’s first ever MEAC title for baseball. Two years ago, the team suffered heartbreak on championship. On Saturday. the NSU head coach spoke about how hard the team fought to change that narrative this year. It ended as a 7-6 win over North Carolina Central.“Our team has shown resiliency all year long. We were dead in the water a bunch of times, but they just keep fighting,” said NSU head coach Keith Shumate. Photo by Nick Sutton, Kinetic Stills.
PORTSMOUTH Women are collectively owed centuries of overdue acknowledgement for their gifts. That historic deficit is being affirmed in many arenas today. Portsmouth Sheriff...
NORFOLK Norfolk State University Interim President Dr. Melvin Stith was joined by university, city and state officials for the groundbreaking ceremony on July 20...
NORFOLK Norfolk State University is holding a series of forums July 16-17 to allow the various stackholding communities to give their input into the search...