NSU President is Installed

NORFOLK

During a week of university signature events September 14-17 that included Freshman Convocation and Founders Day Breakfast, Norfolk State University held the Investiture Ceremony of Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston, marking her installation as the 7th President of the state’s largest HBCU. Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston was appointed two years ago; however, last year’s global COVID pandemic was a major factor in the delay in her installation, as university activities were halted for several months due to health mandates