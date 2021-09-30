Connect with us

. (L-R) Dr. Thomas Parham,  Presidents of California State University Dominguez Hills, a distinguished Guest; newly installed NSU President Dr. Javauane Adams-Gaston;  Dr. Davita Parham,  the wife of Dr. Parham; and Dmitri Gaston, the husband of the NSU President. Photo by Dr. Grady James

Black College News

NSU President is Installed

Published

NORFOLK

During a week of university signature events September 14-17 that included Freshman Convocation and Founders Day Breakfast, Norfolk State University held the Investiture Ceremony of Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston, marking her installation as the 7th President of the state’s largest HBCU. Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston was appointed two years ago; however, last year’s global COVID pandemic was a major factor in the delay in her installation, as university activities were halted for several months due to health mandates

