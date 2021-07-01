NSU “Legion” Band Heads To Houston For Battle of Bands

HOUSTON, TX—Norfolk State University’s Spartan “Legion” Marching Band is one of eight of the nation’s top marching bands scheduled for the National Battle of the Bands in Houston this August. The marching band event is the largest one for HBCUs and the second largest African American event in the state of Texas.

“After more than a year with no homecomings or major events where HBCU alumni, students, and fans have traditionally gathered to celebrate their love of the HBCU experience, showcase their school spirit, and connect with friends and loved ones, we are grateful to announce the return of the National Battle of the Bands,” says Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Creator of the National Battle of the Bands.

“Our event was designed to be the nation’s best kick-off to the fall marching band season by showcasing new performances of the country’s top marching bands. We cannot wait for our fans to gather safely to hear the sound, feel the energy, and witness the finesse of these HBCU marching bands on August 29.”

The 2021 Cracker Barrel National Battle of the Bands is presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar and co-event partner, Harris County – Houston Sports Authority. on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 4PM CST at NRG Stadium. Event organizers have generated more than $500,000 in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities

More than 2,000 band members will celebrate the culture of their universities at what will be the 2021 kickoff to the Fall marching band season.