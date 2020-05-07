Norfolk Police Help 97-Year-Old Celebrate Birthday

NORFOLK

Norfolk Police officers recently safely celebrated the 97th birthday of Mrs. Iola McMillon, of the Franklin Arms senior living residence. Mrs. McMillon is a native of Bermuda and moved to Norfolk, in the 1940’s; shortly thereafter she became a U. S. citizen, and worked for two prominent Norfolk families as a domestic employee.

Mrs. McMillon is a well known resident at Franklin Arms, as she is quiet knowledgeable on a host of subjects, to include African-American history. She enjoys tackling word search puzzles daily, enjoys strawberry ice cream and claims green as her favorite color.