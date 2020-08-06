Connect with us

Health

NJG Supports 3 Sickle Cell Blood Drives In August

Published

HAMPTON ROADS
Three blood drives sponsored by the American Red Cross and the Sickle Cell Association in partnership with Military Circle and the New Journal and Guide are planned in August at Military Circle.

The dates are Wednesday, Aug. 12th , Tuesday, Aug. 18th and Wednesday, Aug. 26th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An appeal has been issued especially to African American donors due to the decline in the blood supply due to COVID-19 demands on the blood bank.

Sickle cell disease affects almost all races; however, it largely affects  African Americans who depend on blood transfusions that must be matched very closely to reduce the risk of complications.

Since mid-March, the number of African Americans donating blood with the Red Cross has dropped by more than half, according to Michelle Ellis Young, Executive Director
Coastal Virginia American Red Cross located in Norfolk.

However, she said, “The need for blood products for patients with sickle cell disease has remained relatively steady.”  A single patient with sickle cell disease can receive up to 50-100 pints of blood each year.

The blood drive will be set up in the Mall is at The Venue Near the Theater, 800 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502.

In addition to giving blood, each donor blood will receive the COVID 19 Antibody.

To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org  and enter sponsor code: SCFofVA.

For more information contact: Judy Anderson (757) 615-8417,  sicklecellceo@aol.com or Tracy Kaplan Hurwitz (786)282-8818,  tracy@thmarketinggroup.com.

