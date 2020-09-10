New Partnership To Host Local Sickle Cell Blood Drives

Sickle Cell Blood Drives

HAMPTON ROADS

The area Sickle Cell Association, the American Red Cross, and Seven Venues are working together to help Sickle Cell patients get the blood products they needed to live.

During the months of September through November, several blood drives are planned to take place at the Attucks Theatre and the Scope Exhibition Hall, both Norfolk city-owned properties.

Churches and several other organizations, including the New Journal and Guide, have joined in this partnership effort to ensure the drives are successful.

September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. It was designated by Congress to focus attention on the need for research and treatment of sickle cell disease.

Sickle cell groups across the country have scheduled events throughout September, including town halls, webcasts, walks and races, summits and seminars and fundraisers.

In the United States about 100,000 people have the disease – of which the great majority are of African descent.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disease causing red blood cells to take a sickle shape, which leads to blockages that prevent blood from reaching parts of the body. As a result, people with sickle cell complications can experience anemia, jaundice, gallstones, stroke, chronic pain, organ damage and premature death. No universal cure exists.

Regular blood transfusions are a necessary treatment for many patients to help fight severe pain, anemia, organ damage and even stroke.

Blood donors are helping patients with sickle cell disease live with more vitality and less pain.

For more information on blood drives in Hampton Roads, specifically to help sickle cell patients, call Eric Majette, Donor Recruitment, American Red Cross at (804)335-8455 (c) or email eric.majette@redcross.org

Local Blood Drive Dates