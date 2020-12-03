Connect with us

New Chesapeake Men for Progress Education Foundation. Inc. Awards More than $10,000 To Chesapeake Students and Schools in 2020

Submitted By Herman L. Ward
Special To The Guide

CHESAPEAKE
The New Chesapeake Men for Progress, Inc. awarded more than $10,000 in scholarships to Chesapeake students despite the cancellation of their annual fundraisers due to Covid-19.

In addition to the scholarships awarded, the group also awarded $250 donations for supplies to three Chesapeake Title One schools and a $250 donation to the Chesapeake Juvenile Detention Center. Many parents, school principals, including M. Ferebee, A. Perry, M. Otey, and C. Spruill, were surprised to receive the scholarships and donations in the year that the group could not have its annual fundraisers.

         Each of seven outstanding Black male seniors received a $1000-scholarship, and two   additional high achieving seniors from each high school received $250 scholarships. For the first time, the NCMPEF awarded a $500-scholarship to one graduating senior who planned to attend a Vocational or Trade school.

Mr. Al Alexander, President of the New Chesapeake Men for Progress Education Foundation, Inc. and the entire group are appreciative of the support of corporate sponsors and individuals whose contributions continue to enable them to provide scholarships and donations to students and schools even during a global Pandemic.

$1,000.00 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Benjamin T. Green, Great Bridge HS/Dr. William E. Ward and Family Scholarship; Adrian Lloyd Underdue, Hickory HS ; Leon D. Crawford, Grassfield HS; Andre P. Bottom, Oscar Smith HS; Jymir A. Starks, Great Bridge HS; Braxton M. Bates, Western Branch HS, Willie O. Hinton, IV, Deep Creek HS; Jalan T. Davis, Indian River HS

$500.00 VOCATIONAL/TRADES SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENT: Joshua Darnell Allen, Indian River HS

$250.00 RECIPIENTS

Deshawn S. Cobb, Hickory HS; Terrence J. Wilson Grassfield HS; Deyquan L. Taylor, Grassfield HS; Andre T. Morris, Oscar Smith HS; Jalen D. Stevenson, Oscar Smith HS;  Aaron M. Gomez, Great Bridge HS;  Jaylen A. Johnson, Great Bridge HS; Deveon M. Franklin, Great Bridge HS; Reginald Williams, Jr., Western Branch HS

