Let’s Talk About Life! Film series by Ernest Lowery

The Newby Family Practice An afternoon at the home of Dr. James and Dr. Olivia Newby to film a segment on his NJG platform “Let’s Talk About Life.” This particular video expresses their views on colon cancer and its recognizable signs. Dr. Olivia Newby shared some great tips on eating healthy to reduce the risk of colon cancer. Dr. Marcia Newby- Goodman added exercising is also a key element to good health.